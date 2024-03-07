In association with Bisleri

Move over, boring water-guzzling! There’s a new hydration movement shaking things up, and it’s got Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone at the helm. Bisleri’s latest campaign #DrinkItUp is like a cool filter for your inner energy, transforming a daily routine into a cool and vibrant celebration! Deepika Padukone is seen grooving to ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’ on water power showing GenZs how staying hydrated should be on their list of all funs!

Bisleri is no stranger to making hydration infectious. Remember their ‘Samajhdaar Jaante Hain Har Paani Ki Bottle Bisleri Nahin’ messaging led by the endearing camels? And not to forget their iconic ‘Kiss to Drink’ campaign that reminded us that 500 ml Bisleri is a perfect bottle for individual consumption, a personal bottle, and a kiss-worthy bottle. Bisleri gets it, staying hydrated isn’t just about ticking a box, it’s about feeling like you can conquer the world, one sip at a time, and time after time they have made sure that people don’t miss out on their daily intake of water!

However, Bisleri hasn’t rested on its accolades. They consistently push the boundaries; their latest campaign is a testament to their innovative spirit. Now they’ve tapped into their own influencer powers, becoming the OG influencer, urging everyone to “Level Up Your Hydration Game.”

This influencer campaign isn’t your typical, cookie-cutter approach. Each influencer brings their unique personality and style to the table, seamlessly integrating Bisleri’s message into their existing content. No two endorsements are alike, reflecting the brand’s understanding that authenticity resonates best.

Tripti Dimri

Queen of trends and our newest national crush, Tripti kicked off the campaign with a bang. Her vibrant energy and relatable content make staying hydrated look uber cool.

Awez Darbar & Zaid Darbar

Awez and Zaid the OG trendsetters have also taken the Bisleri #DrinkItUp challenge to keep their dance spirit alive. And they make it look effortless and how!

Yuzi & Dhanashree

Power couple goals anyone? Yuzi and Dhanashree have added a fun twist to this campaign with the approach of “When we are late we make it into a hydration date” with a fun and must watch dance.

Radhika Madan

Last but not least, Radhika with her infectious energy promotes a stress-free routine by staying hydrated, always. With her killer moves, she’s serving nothing but hydration goals!

Memes galore

Forget influencers, even memes have fallen under the spell of #DrinkitUp! Bisleri isn’t just partnering with influencers, they’re tapping into every fabric of GenZ humor through hilarious and relatable meme content.

By partnering with diverse influencers and stepping into the world of memes, Bisleri has woven hydration into the social fabric, making it cool and aspirational.

Remember, staying hydrated isn’t just a hashtag, it’s a lifestyle upgrade. Check out Bisleri’s #DrinkItUp campaign and stay hydrated always!