Who needs superheroes when we have mothers? Right? Moms are the best human beings ever, and there is no second opinion about that in the entire world. Let’s take you back to your childhood days, when your mom would pack tiffin for you while you were studying in school. Most moms had a habit of putting extra parantha in tiffin boxes, and we would share the lunch with our friends. Wasn’t that a wholesome feeling?

Representational image: Stanley Ka Dabba

Now that we are talking about moms, this story of a woman packing extra lunch for her son’s college friend will melt your hearts.

A Twitter user, @flaminhaystacks, posted a photo of the packed lunches on the micro-blogging platform. The woman shared that her son made a friend in college who wouldn’t eat anything for a few weeks. When the boy started sharing his lunch with his friend, he found out that the latter was starving. So, the mother had begun packing two lunches for both of them.

Here’s the tweet:

My son made friends with a young man at college who he noticed over the last few weeks isn't eating anything



He's started sharing his lunch with him & the young man confessed he is starving



I now make 2 packed lunches so they can both concentrate on doing well in class pic.twitter.com/7Ry07mHHJn — Antonia (@flaminhaystacks) March 24, 2023

Twitter is quite impressed with this kind gesture:

ADVERTISEMENT This is the kindness that makes the world a better place 👏🏼 https://t.co/4t0UcljsZV — Ali (@2022AlTa) March 24, 2023

Thank you for caring. https://t.co/KFnFsfsQ6w — Lois Jervis (@loisjervis) March 26, 2023

Many parents give their children 2 sets of meals because of this. Amelia takes 2 breakfasts daily. No questions asked. https://t.co/sGI2Q4hHs4 — Dᴀᴠᴇ ☮︎︎ (@trinimarn) March 26, 2023

We Need People like this in the world 😘 https://t.co/KGqor4Ypkn — A Black Fan Of Mr Beast ❤️ (@iloveuMrbeast) March 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I love stuff like this ❤️ in high school, my mom made too much for me to get free lunch but she never gave me money to eat nor was I working at the time so my 10th grader friend gave me his plate every time. We’re 6 years outta school now and he’s still like a lil brother to me. https://t.co/OEsqHRTk7Y — janay 🖤 (@janaynikki) March 25, 2023

Why can’t all people be like you! The world would be normal again. God Bless you and your family. https://t.co/XGGtz7ZF6c — Bill davis (@Billdav91644638) March 25, 2023

if i were a parent i would totally be this parent https://t.co/K5Hsf5dCqs — sammy blackwood👁🌿💛🎹 (@allofsam) March 25, 2023

These are the type of people we need in the world. Amazing 👏 and caring. ❤️ https://t.co/Pkrvv9S2o2 — Cheeky girl (@Charlie618646) March 25, 2023

More of this please, everyone..always be kind and help when u can..❤️❤️ https://t.co/b8n2ouLReR — Anita Meerikul (@originalname4u) March 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Thank you both for helping him, and for doing what you can to make sure the kid gets some food. I have no question you've both made an enormous impact on this young man's life. Lovely to see Lovely people are still out there. ❤️ https://t.co/C4ITrKOffN — Julian Sharman (AJ) (@MysticA34586620) March 26, 2023

my mom used to pack lunches for my late friend in middle school. he told me my lunches always looked so good and didn’t have a lot to eat. i told my mom and she started packing him lunches along w mine. rip dallas 🫶 https://t.co/HQgPGZUQ64 — ian🦋 (@darian_batts) March 25, 2023

Parenting isn’t just caring for our own kids. It’s caring for everyone’s kids.

💜💜💜 https://t.co/zrmYa8dgkh — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) March 24, 2023

Kindness is truly underrated and we definitely need such gestures to make world a better place to live in.