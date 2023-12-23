There’s no one word to describe siblings. They are the single most annoying, wholesome, insufferable, adorable, angst-inducing, heartwarming beings at the same time. You love to hate them, and you hate that you love them. More like, ‘I will make countless sacrifices for you, but dare you steal my shirt and watch how your life becomes miserable.’

And so, as the case often is, the beings on the Internet always have the right words to spare to describe the most complicated relationships. And sorry to burst your bubble, but navigating siblings is more complicated than romantic partners, more often than not.

An X user, Austine (@theereal_one), asked people to share their hot takes on siblings, and well, the answers are as real as they can get.

it’s not the oldest child’s job to be an “example” to the younger siblings in the house they are just kids too who need guidance themselves https://t.co/idx1QPf9rP — chlo 2.0🦋 (@kingchlooo) December 19, 2023

Your mum's second child is the one with anger issues https://t.co/NWspAsVIgs — feyisayo 💸 (@feyiszn) December 19, 2023

The younger siblings are always more spoiled than the older. Whether it has to do with discipline or materialistic things. They get the softer version of the parent growing up https://t.co/uheO0f4lWI — Ash ✨ (@heyyyitssashh) December 20, 2023

you can grow up in the same house with the same parents and still have entirely different childhoods https://t.co/Yu9PS297ff — hija del diablo 🇵🇷🇩🇴❤️🇵🇸 (@Shanyylll) December 19, 2023

I would catch a grenade for you, take a bullet, give my kidney bit no, you ain't touching my power bank or charger 🫠 https://t.co/VWVtegDmjc — Omo ijesha 🖤 (@simplysheyifumi) December 19, 2023

Being the older sibling feels like a trial run for ur parents, we are the perfect parenting experiment and the pressure to set an example often clashes with the reality of sibling dynamics. https://t.co/1VQgt8QhMi — huraab (@heartweirdo) December 20, 2023

Living away with siblings can actually makes your bond stronger with them. https://t.co/J2JXPN6nQl — S. (@_Sabarkaro) December 20, 2023

There is no equal love from parents even if they say otherwise. https://t.co/OMDt9FBSJy — selle (@noellieeee_) December 20, 2023

The last born is literally the child of the first born and they have very good relationship. https://t.co/W2fPrPtiDq — Jenny|| GRAPHIC DESIGNER👩🏾‍💻 (@Jennifer__Nwoye) December 20, 2023

Sometimes you gotta fight them mfs fr and get over it cause they the only day 1s you supposed to love and support no matter what https://t.co/GrAL7MoZCx — her. (@thequeendarian) December 20, 2023

being the youngest child is the best position in the family idc https://t.co/Caxh1WBI1m — sabi boy (@demilade______) December 19, 2023

parents are mostly responsible for sibling rivalry. stop fighting each other and gang up on your parents. 😑😑 https://t.co/JNFRzXCOPE — if i were korra, i’d bloodbend imperialist armies (@Ani_Kayode) December 20, 2023

Well, one thing we can unanimously agree upon is that there’s a significant parenting difference with each child.