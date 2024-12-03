Monday mornings are usually for endless snoozes and cold coffee, but this one came with a curveball that left Bollywood buzzing. Vikrant Massey, the quiet powerhouse of talent behind films like Lootera, Chhapaak, and 12th Fail, has decided to bid adieu to acting. Yep, you read that right. The man who gave us nuanced performances in everything from TV soaps to the big screen is officially retiring. And no, we’re not okay.

Here we look at his networth, car collection, and more:

Let’s rewind for a second. Remember Vikrant as the ideal beta in Balika Vadhu or the relatable boyfriend in Dil Dhadakne Do? He didn’t just dabble in Bollywood; he owned every role, no matter how small or big. His journey from TV to cinema wasn’t just a career leap; it was a masterclass in chasing creative satisfaction over commercial fame. Sure, he could’ve been earning a cushy Rs 35 lakh a month on TV, but this man wanted stories, the raw, unpolished kind that hit you in the gut.

And while he never made it to the 100-crore club, Vikrant made something more valuable: a name synonymous with substance.

A Sea-Facing Apartment

Now let’s talk about the man behind the roles. Vikrant and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, live in a dreamy Madh Island apartment that screams Pinterest goals. Think earthy Boho vibes, curated art pieces, and a jaw-dropping 180-degree view of the Arabian Sea. He calls it “nature’s art,” and honestly, we’d call it retirement done right.

gq india

A Taste for Speed (And Class)

If you thought this man was all serious actor vibes, think again. His car and bike collection could rival a Fast & Furious lineup. From a swanky Mercedes-Benz GLS worth over a crore to a Ducati Monster bike, Vikrant’s garage proves he has a soft spot for speed and style. But he’s also got a practical side, his trusty Maruti Swift Dzire, because let’s face it, potholes spare no one.

car blog india

What’s Next for Vikrant?

So, what’s on the cards for Bollywood’s most underrated star? While we’re still recovering from the news, it’s clear that Vikrant isn’t walking away empty-handed. With a net worth of Rs 25 crore, a gorgeous home, and a career most actors would kill for, he’s leaving on a high note.

Fans are heartbroken, of course, but maybe this is just Chapter 2 for Vikrant Massey, the man, not the actor. Whatever he does next, whether it’s creating art, traveling the world, or just chilling in his sea-facing sanctuary, one thing’s for sure: Bollywood won’t forget him anytime soon.

Goodbye, Vikrant. You came, you acted, and you conquered.