This year has been tough, like all years. So, like all times, we’ve all done things we regret. We all do that, don’t we? Enter into situations, knowing what we’re capable of getting something wrong – but still go on and do it. This is human nature, and there’s not much we can do about it. If you do think that you’re capable of change, though, the simplest way is to acknowledge your ‘wrongful’ traits. Also, undo them, of course. You know, there’s always next year to do things.

So we figured what most zodiac signs do wrong and predicted what they need to do to be better people:

1. Aries

Like always, you’ve been too competitive. Hold your horses the next year and let things flow at their own pace. That is if you still want friends in your life, you know?

2. Taurus

That thing you do of not changing your opinion? Yeah, don’t do that. Learn to listen more often, maybe even change a little bit if that’s what makes you a better person.

3. Gemini

Give things time. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that you should give people chances, because most people don’t deserve you. So maybe just be patient with things.

4. Cancer

You talk a lot on most days, but it’s pointless if you’re not talking about important things. Make it a point to communicate more because not all people are mind readers.

5. Leo

We know you like the spotlight, and also the idea of getting to ‘lead’ (a nice way of putting what you do). So now, it’s time to give people space and attention, because not everything is about you.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Virgo

You are nice. There’s not much you do wrong, but you can try and be nicer to yourself. People will not be that to you, so you gotta take care of yourself.

7. Libra

Make decisions faster, for your own good. Trust me, people do not enjoy your indecisiveness – it is also low-key annoying. Maybe trust your gut more often.

8. Scorpio

Your intensity and ability to be honest to people is commendable, but not everybody has the same bandwidth. This can also be a lot on some days, which is an important realization – so try and keep that in mind.

9. Sagittarius

Please don’t be a flight risk next year? People love you but people hate how you come with this baggage. Try and be better at staying this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Capricorn

It is mostly hard to forgive people when they constantly disappoint you. For you, this comes with a lot of emotional baggage, though. The good thing would be to try and be more forgiving.

11. Aquarius

The only way to be human is to show sentiments. That is, if you don’t want to come across a robot. Basically, you gotta attach yourself to someone – maybe even show commitment. That’s the least you could do.

12. Pisces

We get that the world is cruel and scary, but not everybody is plotting against you. It’s important to look at people as more than just enemies – at least, on some days.

If this felt like a personal attack, consider it one.