Gone are the days when people would observe sand clock to know the time. Remember how an hourglass sand clock in Suniel Shetty’s Toh Chalun, the song from the 1997 film Border, represented that the time is running fast?

We don’t have to do that anymore. ‘Coz we have watch which boasts of its accurate time-telling feature.

Ab ek watch chahein chaar laakh ki ho ya 250 rupaiye ki, time wahi batati hai! Isn’t it? But is it just about checking time? Well, certainly not. Watches aren’t just a time-teller that we flaunt on your wrists but a luxury that speak volumes about our lifestyle. Watches are gender-neutral and that’s something everyone loves about this accessory.

Now, for women, who don’t wish to wear bangles or bracelets, watch is the go-to gadget that looks classy AF.

So, if you are planning to shop for a wrist watch online but also confused about which one to buy. Don’t you worry anymore. We have curated a list of 8 wrist watches for women that you can buy on Amazon.

Great deals with no specific budget are here. Let’s check:

1. Titan Karishma Analog Silver Dial Women’s Watch- ₹1,549

If you are fond of feminine-look in wrist watches, you can opt for this Titan one. The silver analog watch has round dial and features sliding clasp as a closure. While the material of the crystal is mineral, the band is made of metal. This watch has 24 month warranty by the manufacturer. Its water-resistant depth is 30 metres.

2. Fossil Analog Rose Gold Dial Women’s Watch-₹6,170

If you love jewels on your watch, buy this Fossil one. The rose-gold analog watch is embellished with silver crystals around the dial and on the clasp. The material of the band is made up of stainless steel. The manufacturing warranty of this watch is 2 years and water-resistant depth is 50 metres.

3. Chumbak Aztec Ombre Watch- ₹1,372

If you are into casual funky stuff, opt for this Chumbak watch. It has a gold round dial having an ombre effect and teal-coloured buckle as clasp. The band material is synthetic. The watch boasts of its 30-metre water-resistant depth feature and has a 2-year warranty by the manufacturer.

4. Giordano Eleganza Collection Analog Watch for Women- ₹3,021

You can also opt for this Giordano watch which will complement your look for sure. This gold analog watch has crystals inside the dial and also in the middle of clasp. Apart from gold, it also comes in two other colour variations: Rose Gold and Silver. Having a water-resistant depth of 30 metres, the watch comes with 1 year international warranty.

5. Daniel Klein Analog Black Dial Women’s Watch-₹1,312

If you are a black lover, then this Daniel Klein watch is definitely for you. It’s simple yet classy. The crystal material of this black analog watch is made up of glass and has a closure of sliding clasp. The band material is metal-based. The bezel is stainless steel. The description boasts of its light-weight feature. The warranty is of 12 months.

6. Fastrack Analog Pink Dial Women’s Watch-₹2,195

If you love pink, then this Fastrack watch is your go-to one. This pink sports watch has a quite unique dial which also showcases days of the week. The crystal material is of glass. It has tang-buckle as its clasp. The band material is made from leather. It has 30-metre water-resistant depth.

7. Emporio Armani Analog Multi-Colour Dial Women’s Watch-₹20,997

Well, well, well! If budget is not your concern and you want to flaunt an ultra-luxurious watch on your wrist, this Emporio Armani one is just for you. This watch has a multi-coloured round dial and its band is Rose Gold. The band material is stainless steel. It boasts of deployment clasp, unidirectional bezel function, and the fact that it measures seconds.

8. Casio Analog Silver Dial Women’s Watch-₹3,495

If you are looking for a Casio watch, then this one can be your go-to accessory. The crystal material of this silver watch is made from mineral and the band is stainless-steel based. It has fold-over clasp as its closure. The watch has a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Now that you have plenty of options to choose from, we hope we could help you in buying a watch for yourself. In case you already have one, buy it for your loved ones. This will surely make them happy. Then, what are you waiting for? Shop any of these watch/watches for your mom/sister/partner on Amazon.