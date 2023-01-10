It’s only the 10th of Jan and we are already running out of money. Thanks to the party we threw, the dresses we bought and the gym membership we are never going to use. But whom are we lying to? We are broke almost every month. And when we run out of money, all those fancy brand outlets start to seem a little different, as perfectly depicted by this Twitter user.
1. Peeche hut 😭
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Say no to Starbucks and save some bucks 🤝
3. Very very costly
4. Job dhoondh or jod dhan
5. Sub nhi afford kar sakte, laxman
6. Papa kuch paise bhej do plis 😭
ADVERTISEMENT
7. Walk-in interviews do Johnie
8. Sabar rakhna salary credit ho jayegi
9. More like accepting donations
10. Dukh, dard, peeda
People are in absolute love with this thread – rightly so. Some are even adding their own versions.
ADVERTISEMENT
What an addition 😂
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll also join the wagon and add one – Behrouz Biryani – more like Berojgaar Biryani 😭 Okay, bye!
Top picks for you
ViralNisha Singhin about 4 hours | 4 min read
ViralVasudha Sabharwalin about 4 hours | 2 min read
CareerSnigdha Nalini Oreyaabout 17 hours ago | 2 min read
EntertainmentAnjali Awasthiabout 20 hours ago | 1 min read