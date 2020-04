They say there is nothing perfect in our world. If it’s true, then I believe Henry is out of this world. The man of steel not only has the perfect voice, his acting chops are dreamy too. A polite man who is in love with his video games and dogs.

Here are some photos of Henry. Toss a coin to this Witcher:

1. The eyes, Chico!

2. Even his teeth are perfect!

3. Slaying the moustache game.

4. He makes angry look sexy.

5. Flowers in his hair. Why not?

6. Auditioning for Aquaman?

7. Mooche Ho Toh Nathulal Henry Jaise, Warna Na Ho!



8. Meet Superman's best friend.

9. That jawline can cut paper.

10. Who said nerds aren't hot?

11. Even his bad hair days are good.

12. Stop looking at me, man.

13. Seriously stop!

14. Can't stop looking.

15. Just two buddies spending time together.