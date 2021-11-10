Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Laureate and activist stunned the world as she announced that she is now married. On Tuesday night, the 24-year-old shared photos from her nikah ceremony on her Twitter account. The celebration took place in the city of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

Since the news hit the headlines globally there has been a lot of curiosity around Asser Malik making you and I wonder who the man radiating charm in these photographs is?

Malik is the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) general manager of high performance. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the company in May 2020. Malik formerly served as an operations manager for the Multan Sultans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Throughout his career, the man has had a cricketing background.

Malik has also played a high-ranking role in reviving Pakistani cricket enthusiasm through an amateur league. According to a source, Malik was the managing director of a player management agency and the owner of a franchise in the amateur league Last Man Stand.

In 2012, he graduated from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) with a bachelor's degree in economics and political science. He's also worked with brands like Coca-Cola and FrieslandCampina, among others.

Malala has previously stated in interviews that she did not believe in the concept of marriage. However, it seems like Malik changed her mind because look at the pictures, the couple have interlocked their eyes adoringly with each other!

Since they were discreet about their relationship on social media, it's unclear how Asser and Malala had known each other. However, the couple appeared to know each other since Asser posted a group photo on Instagram of him cheering for Pakistan at the Edgaston Stadium in Biringham, UK, in which Malala was also present, and he tagged her.

On June 23, 2019, Asser Malik shared a group photo of him, Malala, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis, and others at Lord's Cricket Ground on Instagram.

Time and again, Asser has also publicly expressed how proud Malala made him feel. The below tweet is from May 2021.

Proud of you https://t.co/gxudepHYnh — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) May 12, 2021

Malala has also appeared in a photo celebrating her birthday with her now-husband, Asser Malik, in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen photobombing the duo.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing @Malala 🌟 @iamsrk had to make a necessary cameo of course. pic.twitter.com/kSFBgSqzVz — Asser Malik (@MalikAsser) July 12, 2021

Asser, like his wife Malala, turned to Instagram and Twitter after the nikah ceremony to share photos of the event. God bless the adorable couple!