Who do you think is the person in the following picture is?

He is not a common man, who seems to be drunk. He is Maha Vajiralongkorn, the 69-year-old king of Thailand, who is known for his lavish lifestyle.

Thailand's royal family is highly secretive, therefore very little is known about him and the family in general.

While he was proclaimed the crown prince at an early age of 20, he officially became His Majesty King Rama X in 2016.

He is a qualified pilot on both civilian and military aircraft, and flies his own Boeing 737 when he travels overseas. He has received military training in Thailand, the UK, US, and Australia.

He is apparently also an enthusiastic cyclist.

A few years ago, a video of him in a shopping mall in Munich, Germany went viral and intrigued people to know more about him. In the video, he was seen in a jeans and crop top that revealed his tattoos.

His coronation took place in May 2019, and it cost 1 billion baht (approximately ₹223 crores). It was a huge ceremony that featured 1,300 people and elephants.

Just few days before the coronation, he married his general, Suthida Vajiralongkorn.

This was his fourth marriage.

The king reportedly spends most of his days in Europe and is considered an absentee monarch. He governs the country from outside Thailand.

Just last year, when Thailand was experiencing an increase in the coronavirus cases, it was reported that the king was self-isolating in Bavarian Alps. According to reports, he and his entourage of 20 women allegedly booked a whole hotel floor.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn is one of the world’s wealthiest rulers, with assets estimated to be worth $40 billion.

He also owns the largest faceted diamond in the world, a 546.67-carat brown diamond. It's apparently worth between $4 to $12 million.

What a life!