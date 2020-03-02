As the season finale of the sixth season of world-renowned cooking-face off Masterchef India is off the burner, it has left us with one of the greatest winner of all times, Abinas Nayak.
Eliminating over 15 home cooks in the main competition, after the preliminary stages, Abinas hasn't had it easy with the competition in the Masterchef kitchen. After having a head-to-head cook-off, four finalists, the biggest competition he faced was by the " Dessert Queen" Oindrilla Bala.
The 20-episode long series finale saw the internationally acclaimed chef and all-rounder Vikas Khanna making a re-entry to the show alongside Chef Vineet Bhatia and popular commercial chef, Ranveer Brar. So you can get a rough idea of the amount of pressure these two finalists were under.
Hailing from Berhampur, Odhisha, Abinas who's a 27-year-old full-time Engineer at Infosys is also a part-time food fanatic at heart has won the nation's heart with his innovative skills in the kitchen. But, this wasn't his first big win in a culinary competition.
I don't know how Abinas manages to juggle his profession with his passion for cooking but he's giving us some major inspiration to take time out for the things that we love and pursue them.