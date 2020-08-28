Millennials, what is your ideal birthday celebration plan? As a lazy millennial, I'm sure it's house partying with your friends on your birthday eve, getting lit and blackout drunk till you pass out and having a major hangover on the day of your birthday. Or probably traveling to a new place.
As 20-something-year-olds, I'm sure we all must have had a birthday experience like this more than once.
You know I always believed that as you get older, your birthday plans tend to become more somber, but this 62-year old running 62.4 kilometers to celebrate his 62nd birthday has blown netizen's mind.
Jasmer Singh Sandhu a.k.a the 'The Flying Sandhu' recently took to Twitter to share a video of the milestone celebration of his 62nd birthday, proving that age is literally just a number.
Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7IjVgmWyP— Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020
Now how long do you think it would take a 62-year-old to run 62.4 km? As a 20-something old who struggles to run a 4k in an hour, my estimate would be a day.
But the Flying Sandhu took only 7 hours and 32 minutes to run his 62.4k birthday marathon, that's less than half a day.
Sharing the running details of My 62.4 km run. pic.twitter.com/VCVnzGMXQa— Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020
While I'm complaining about my backache watching Flying Sandhu who is more than twice my age enjoying a 62.4k marathon for one, on his birthday, gives me some major unattainable goals.
I'm literally gasping for air just thinking about a 62.4k run in under 8 hours. I'm not the only one. Even Netizens cannot catch their breath after looking at the Flying Sandhu's legendary video:
Incredible! Damn! Again I feel useless.— EmPoster (@EmpathyPositive) August 25, 2020
Wow Sir. Hope I keep ageing like this . Many Happy returns of the day and God bless.— Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) August 25, 2020
Par Excellence 👍🏻— Sonal Goel (@sonalgoelias) August 26, 2020
Such stamina & spirit at this age !
Rightly inspiring the society to #Run4India 🏃♂️🏃♀️@KirenRijiju @FitIndiaOff https://t.co/7xB3bI4CqA
You're an inspiration Sir— ProudBoy2011 (@Boy2011Proud) August 25, 2020
Happy Birthday
many congratulations sir. may with every year you achieve new runs and heights!— Singha (@heisenjit) August 25, 2020
Hats off toyou sir— Engr. Navneet Tiwari (@NAVNEETTIW) August 25, 2020
Sir ji you are inspiration for youth, great sir, love the way u run🙏— Rexchoudhary (@rakeshkhoja) August 26, 2020
Wow...you have earned so many aditional birthday wishes. Happy birthday 🎂— Dharmendra Yadav (@dharmendra0207) August 25, 2020
And me here at 25 can't even run 1km without taking 2-3 breaks. I hate myself 😬— LiberalExposer!🙈 (@Nitesh02620788) August 26, 2020
BRB, Googling ways to cure my backache.