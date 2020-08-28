Millennials, what is your ideal birthday celebration plan? As a lazy millennial, I'm sure it's house partying with your friends on your birthday eve, getting lit and blackout drunk till you pass out and having a major hangover on the day of your birthday. Or probably traveling to a new place.

As 20-something-year-olds, I'm sure we all must have had a birthday experience like this more than once.

You know I always believed that as you get older, your birthday plans tend to become more somber, but this 62-year old running 62.4 kilometers to celebrate his 62nd birthday has blown netizen's mind.

Jasmer Singh Sandhu a.k.a the 'The Flying Sandhu' recently took to Twitter to share a video of the milestone celebration of his 62nd birthday, proving that age is literally just a number.

Today I have completed 62 years of my life and on this occasion completed 62.4 Kms run. Still ahead of my age 😊 pic.twitter.com/Q7IjVgmWyP — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

Now how long do you think it would take a 62-year-old to run 62.4 km? As a 20-something old who struggles to run a 4k in an hour, my estimate would be a day.

But the Flying Sandhu took only 7 hours and 32 minutes to run his 62.4k birthday marathon, that's less than half a day.

Sharing the running details of My 62.4 km run. pic.twitter.com/VCVnzGMXQa — Jasmer Singh Sandhu (@FlyingSandhu) August 25, 2020

While I'm complaining about my backache watching Flying Sandhu who is more than twice my age enjoying a 62.4k marathon for one, on his birthday, gives me some major unattainable goals.

I'm literally gasping for air just thinking about a 62.4k run in under 8 hours. I'm not the only one. Even Netizens cannot catch their breath after looking at the Flying Sandhu's legendary video:

wow.. 62.4 kms.. at 35 I can run 3 km only.. — Raghav (@raghav_24aug) August 25, 2020

Incredible! Damn! Again I feel useless. — EmPoster (@EmpathyPositive) August 25, 2020

Wow Sir. Hope I keep ageing like this . Many Happy returns of the day and God bless. — Sandeep Mall  (@SandeepMall) August 25, 2020

If this isn’t inspiring, what is? 😇 https://t.co/ApMq9KUY8W — Niharika Bhatt IPS (@niharika_bhatt) August 26, 2020

Wwow......❤️🔥 Such things......make you to sit and think about what you want to do , what are you doing.

Ever inspiring ❤️ https://t.co/act7jK3Oc7 — Prabhat Tiwari (@daal_bhaat) August 25, 2020

Par Excellence 👍🏻

Such stamina & spirit at this age !

Rightly inspiring the society to #Run4India 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️@KirenRijiju @FitIndiaOff https://t.co/7xB3bI4CqA — Sonal Goel (@sonalgoelias) August 26, 2020

You're an inspiration Sir

Happy Birthday — ProudBoy2011 (@Boy2011Proud) August 25, 2020

many congratulations sir. may with every year you achieve new runs and heights! — Singha (@heisenjit) August 25, 2020

Hats off toyou sir — Engr. Navneet Tiwari (@NAVNEETTIW) August 25, 2020

Sir ji you are inspiration for youth, great sir, love the way u run🙏 — Rexchoudhary (@rakeshkhoja) August 26, 2020

🙄🙄 सर मेरे से 62 मीटर नही भागा जाता — Anand Maurya (@Addy_Maurya1989) August 26, 2020

Wow...you have earned so many aditional birthday wishes. Happy birthday 🎂 — Dharmendra Yadav (@dharmendra0207) August 25, 2020

And me here at 25 can't even run 1km without taking 2-3 breaks. I hate myself 😬 — LiberalExposer!🙈 (@Nitesh02620788) August 26, 2020

BRB, Googling ways to cure my backache.