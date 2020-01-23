So, I was just aimlessly scrolling through my Instagram feed when I bumped into a sun-kissed, retro picture of a very handsome hunk wearing a plain white shirt.

Truth be told I was totally digging the vintage filter and wondered who this charming man was until I realised that it Ratan Tata's #ThrowbackThursday picture.

And for a minute I was a little shocked because for as long as I can remember, I've only seen him sporting his signature wall-street look, killing it in his lustrous silver locks.

I mean, there are just some people you can't imagine being young, like I'm pretty sure most of us can't imagine our grandparents in their prime years.

But in vintage pictures like these, he looks like a completely different person from a very different era. And can we please talk about how these pictures give us major chill vibes?

And I don't know if you've noticed this yet but a younger version of Ratan Tata looks a little like Aditi's husband from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani a.k.a Kunal Roy Kapur They have the same oval face structure and their similarity between their sharp noses is uncanny.

Netizens were as surprised as I was:

I don't know about you all but this throwback picture of Ratan Tata was quite deceiving, I would have totally taken him to be a guy in his 20s living in 2020.