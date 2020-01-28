There are just some people in our lives who are more than just friends to us but they also don't exactly qualify as your lovers. We all have that one undefined relationship in our life that's shuttling between a friendship and a relationship, the one that cannot be labeled.



The relationship where you can sense the sexual chemistry brewing, you seek emotional support in each other and comfort each other with the warmth of love.

Basically, when you understand each other like friends and do things like a real couple BUT you're not in a committed relationship with each other and you often ask yourself, "what are we". Well this frustrating, undefined scenario is called a situationship.

That's right folks, there's finally a term for your undefined, unnamed relationship. It's called a situationship.

I can't believe I finally have an answer when people ask me if I'm single or dating. Instead of saying "it's complicated", I'm just going to tell them I'm in a situationship.

Raise your hand if you've been stuck in the grey area between friendship and a relationship. The weird area which is literally the no man's land of love. Well, that ugly, uncomfortable, unlabeled space my friend is a situationship.

Situationships: lets just chill, have sex, and be confused on the fact that we are not together but have official emotions for each other. — lost (@lostoneself) November 26, 2014

Situationship is like that phase where you've "almost dated" a person. Like Carrie Bradshaw and John James Preston from Sex And The City before they got married.

In a situationship you have a romantic connection but you also want to hold on to your friendship. Basically, if you haven't DTR (defined the relationship) but you're regularly cuddling, hooking up and finding comfort in each other, definately in a situationship.

Well, while some people might want to take things slow when they jump into a siatutionship, others might find comfort in not labeling their relationship, either ways, it is something most of us are dealing with.