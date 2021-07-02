Shah Rukh Khan, the one man every woman in India has had a crush on at some point in their lives, has done it again. 

The 55-year-old actor just released a video, singing (yes, he is a man of many talents) and he looks phenomenal. 

That hair is giving us major Chak De! India vibes.

Twitter is as in love with SRK as we are:

The song has been shot for the hair colour brand, Streax and directed by Gauri Shinde. And they did a great job because we can't take our eyes off SRK. 

Watch it here:

Will this man ever age?