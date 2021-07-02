Shah Rukh Khan, the one man every woman in India has had a crush on at some point in their lives, has done it again.

The 55-year-old actor just released a video, singing (yes, he is a man of many talents) and he looks phenomenal.

That hair is giving us major Chak De! India vibes.

Twitter is as in love with SRK as we are:

This man and his dimples ❤️ too streaxy https://t.co/OOdlulchML — epifunny (@nandinisushil) July 2, 2021

The most charming . You can ignore the looks but not the charm.❤ Charming and charismatic🔥 @iamsrk https://t.co/un7FJOqjNS — Bhavna Jaggi (@BhavnaJaggi) July 2, 2021

you look like a fine wine who's just getting better and better and making me fall more and more! @iamsrk do whatever you have to i am never getting convinced about your age, this just can't be 55 idk something's fishy 😭💓 https://t.co/g0tyAn3Im3 pic.twitter.com/wIYoihcPPO — Manyata❗ (@srksfp) July 2, 2021

The song has been shot for the hair colour brand, Streax and directed by Gauri Shinde. And they did a great job because we can't take our eyes off SRK.

Watch it here:

Will this man ever age?