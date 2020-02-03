I was just casually, aimlessly scrolling through my 'Gram when I stumbled upon a profile of a very charming, extremely gorgeous man who radiated major George Clooney vibes. His name was Dinesh Mohan.

I checked out his profile and put on my imaginary Sherlock Holmes cap, stalked him a little only to find out that this dapper 61-year-old silver fox was actually a supermodel.

I mean that jawline, those high cheekbones and a well-groomed beard and his graceful charisma didn't make it hard to believe that he was a model. But there's a catch to his perfectly flawless story and looks.

Mr. Dinesh Mohan wasn't always as fit as he is now. He was a common man with a 9 to 5 desk job. He was suffering from severe vertigo, diabetes and eating disorders.

It was only in 2013, that he took voluntary retirement and decided to prioritise his health. He followed a strict diet, started working out and ended up losing some 45 odd kgs in less than 10 months.

I don't know about y'all but I can't help but wonder how did a 50-something-year-old decide to completely change his life and have a strong will power to work towards an all-body-transformation. I mean I'm a 20-something-year-old and I still can't find the motivation to have a better, healthier lifestyle.

He worked very hard towards losing all that weight and came down to 81 kg from 130 kg. It was in 2016, that he found his true calling and decided to follow his dream of walking down the ramp as a mature model. He embraced his new galmourous life and probably never looked back.

And boy, oh boy, I have to say, his airport looks are quite killer:

Mr. Dinesh has smashed all the beauty standards revolving around age and fashion. Gracefully gliding through the ramps, he's proved that fashion is inclusive of age, sex, body types amongst other things.

His casual yet elegant style on and off the ramp has literally blown my mind. The way he gracefully and regally carries himself at his age is just amazing:

I don't know about y'all but as a millennial, this dashing silver fox has taught me various life-lessons: you're never too old to follow your passion, it's never too late to live a healthier life and it's ok to prioritise your health over your over.