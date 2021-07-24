We cannot probably even count the number of societal problems we will be able to fix if we teach our boys the right values at a young age. If we tell them what to do and well, what not to do, from an early stage, it can help them grow into mature adults who are less entitled and safer to be around.

Here are 10 such lessons. 

1. That it is not okay for women members of the family to compulsorily serve them food/or pick up after them.

things we should teach our boys
Source: Unsplash

2. That the world unfairly leans towards them and will probably not hold them accountable for their mistakes. Which is all the more reason to not make them.

things one should teach men
Source: Unsplash

3. That they need to look at women beyond the image of a caretaker, homemaker, or a "goddess". 

lessons to teach boys
Source: Unsplash

4. That they need to learn basic life skills like cooking and cleaning, because these things are not about gender. 

a man cooking food
Source: Unsplash

5. That it's okay to cry. They don't need to get caught up in the whole concept of toxic masculinity.

boys can cry
Source: Unsplash

6. That their sisters shouldn't feel like they're obligated to brothers for help and can't do something without them. 

teaching boys to not be sexist
Source: Unsplash

7. That consent is always important. That no means no.

no means no
Source: Unsplash

8. That being "manly" has nothing to do with the clothes one wears, how they talk, how they walk, etc. And it definitely does NOT depend on your ability to beat someone up.

no means no
Source: Unsplash

9. That they should help their parents with household work. All kinds of household work.

men doing household work
Source: Unsplash

10. That they do not need to take extra/all the pressure of providing for the family just because they are a guy.

men doing house cleaning
Source: Unsplash

11. Try to end predatory behaviour and casual sexism at home, school, and beyond.

eve teasing india
Source: Hamam

Teach them well. 