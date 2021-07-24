We cannot probably even count the number of societal problems we will be able to fix if we teach our boys the right values at a young age. If we tell them what to do and well, what not to do, from an early stage, it can help them grow into mature adults who are less entitled and safer to be around.

Here are 10 such lessons.

1. That it is not okay for women members of the family to compulsorily serve them food/or pick up after them.

2. That the world unfairly leans towards them and will probably not hold them accountable for their mistakes. Which is all the more reason to not make them.

3. That they need to look at women beyond the image of a caretaker, homemaker, or a "goddess".

4. That they need to learn basic life skills like cooking and cleaning, because these things are not about gender.

5. That it's okay to cry. They don't need to get caught up in the whole concept of toxic masculinity.

6. That their sisters shouldn't feel like they're obligated to brothers for help and can't do something without them.

7. That consent is always important. That no means no.

8. That being "manly" has nothing to do with the clothes one wears, how they talk, how they walk, etc. And it definitely does NOT depend on your ability to beat someone up.

9. That they should help their parents with household work. All kinds of household work.

10. That they do not need to take extra/all the pressure of providing for the family just because they are a guy.

11. Try to end predatory behaviour and casual sexism at home, school, and beyond.

Teach them well.