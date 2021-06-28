Male entitlement is a concept taught to men over the course of years, with small and big gestures. This doesn't just lead to inequality but also crimes in society.

We underestimate what a person is capable of doing when they think they are not getting what they deserve.

With changing times many of these gestures have come under the scanner and Twitter user Mirza Arif Beg made a list of some of the things that men should be taught from an early age, so that they don't grow up to become adults who think the world owes them favours.

This includes not being an unreasonably picky eater and being respectful even if their mother cooks something they don't like.

Boys should be taught from a young age that they can't throw tantrums at their mother if and/or when she cooks something they don't like. Their entitlement begins right here and evolves into misbehavior everywhere. It should be nipped in the bud. — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) June 23, 2021

And then, not automatically assuming that it's their mother or sister's job to give them food, wash the dishes, so on and so forth.

Make them do things that are conventionally considered "feminine". Make them go to the kitchen, don't serve them food at the dining table, just don't let them feel that women of the house are there only to serve them. The moment they get comfortable, women are doomed. — Mirza Arif Beg (@Iammirzaarif) June 23, 2021

Nahh its not just tolerated and accepted but actually encouraged 'larkon k to nakhrey hotey hi hein na' https://t.co/gQMqPbbrzD — Someone (@rzLost) June 24, 2021

My father in a tweet. https://t.co/DcMoF5DgCj — Genderfluid Muthu Pandi (he/xe/they) (@transboyblues) June 24, 2021

Boys learn this entitlement from their male elders in the family. Ladies will come n pick their plate so they know that's the pattern. I have seen so many times girls in the family asked to pick plates and serve while same age male kid gets pampered like some privilege by birth https://t.co/FiwpVA75pM — 🥺 (@8theistpahadi) June 24, 2021

I was always told to eat whatever is cooked or starve. There was no room for negotiation and i am happy they did that https://t.co/P8RMS3d7BT — R (@Navas_Fan) June 24, 2021

Yes, yes, yes. Glad someone said it https://t.co/BNdkUARe1u — Vidhi Verma (@vidhiverma019) June 23, 2021

Get your teen son to cook one dish/one meal a week.

And to do the laundry and clean the loos. We need to UNDO PATRIARCHY. Not adjust around it.#Modern

Word of the day. https://t.co/KhdRjgbVis — BG 🖤 (@joBeeGeorgeous) June 23, 2021

💯. And they should also be taught to share the load from a young age, so they understand the efforts it takes to prepare food nd manage the kitchen. https://t.co/rN2Jwpxr13 — Suboohi (@subiism) June 23, 2021

The problem with teaching men that they can get what they want is that you're also teaching women that they need to provide the same. When we really don't.