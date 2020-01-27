After Ratan Tata's sunkissed, retro #ThrowbackThursday picture literally broke the internet and deceived Netizens into believing that he was a Hollywood star in his youth, we actually did a bit of digging and scouted more jaw-dropping, vintage images.

These retro pictures prove that Ratan Tata has aged like fine wine:

1. A very young Ratan Tata gracefully enjoying his student life. The bibliophile inside me is screaming.

2. Mr. Tata flexing one of his many unknown talents. Who knew he was a licensed aviator?

3. Two of the most inspiring, Indian business tycoons, KPP Nambiar and Ratan Tata in one frame.

4. A retro shot from his Cornell days.

5. Casually chilling with his college mates and killing it in his crisp white shirt business-casual attire.

6. Three generations in one frame.

7. A picture of Ratan Tata with his mentor and sensei, J.R.D Tata.

8. Mr. Tata candidly captured in his power-pose as he paves the way to Tata Industries.

9. The ex and current chairman of The Tata Group casually chilling together.

10. Ratan Tata and J.R.D Tata bonding with employees in this heartwarming shot.

I don't know about y'all but I'm totally crushing on Ratan Tata after seeing these retro pictures.