After Ratan Tata's sunkissed, retro #ThrowbackThursday picture literally broke the internet and deceived Netizens into believing that he was a Hollywood star in his youth, we actually did a bit of digging and scouted more jaw-dropping, vintage images.  

Source: ScoopWhoop

These retro pictures prove that Ratan Tata has aged like fine wine: 

1. A very young Ratan Tata gracefully enjoying his student life. The bibliophile inside me is screaming. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

2. Mr. Tata flexing one of his many unknown talents. Who knew he was a licensed aviator?

Source: Twitter

3. Two of the most inspiring, Indian business tycoons, KPP Nambiar and Ratan Tata in one frame. 

Source: Banglore City

4. A retro shot from his Cornell days. 

Source: Quora

5. Casually chilling with his college mates and killing it in his crisp white shirt business-casual attire. 

Source: MensXp

6. Three generations in one frame. 

Source: Success Story

7. A picture of Ratan Tata with his mentor and sensei, J.R.D Tata. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

8. Mr. Tata candidly captured in his power-pose as he paves the way to Tata Industries. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

9. The ex and current chairman of The Tata Group casually chilling together. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

10. Ratan Tata and J.R.D Tata bonding with employees in this heartwarming shot. 

Source: India Today

I don't know about y'all but I'm totally crushing on Ratan Tata after seeing these retro pictures. 