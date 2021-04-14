Women Will Not Get More Than 5/10 In This Male Sex Ed Quiz

Ladies, were you really paying attention to your sex education classes in school? If yes, it’s time to test your knowledge out!

1. The _____ or male reproductive cell, carries chromosomes from the father. Penis Ovum Sperm Testicle

2. How far can penises shoot sperm? 2 feet. 6 feet. 1 foot. 2 foot.

3. What does a guy usually experience during puberty? Wet dreams. Unforced erections. Ovulations. Wet dreams and spontaneous erections.

4. How many days can a sperm survive in the uterus? 5 days. 2 days. 7 days. 14 days.

5. How many chromosomes do we recieve from our father? 32 individual chromosomes. 23 individual chromosomes. 32 chromosomes pairs. 23 chromosomes pairs.

6. Where are the sperms produced? Testicles Penis Scrotum Seminal vesicles

7. Which hormone is released by the hypothalamus in males at the emergence of puberty? Estrogen Hormone Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone Prolactin Hormone Growth Hormone

8. What fills up the penis in the course of an erection, that makes it hard? Testosterone Blood Semen Water

9. Sexual intercourse happens when: A sperm finds an egg. A vagina is put in the penis. An egg finds a sperm. A penis is put in vagina.