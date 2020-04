Omkar Prasad Nayyar (1926-2007) was undoubtedly one of the most brilliant music directors of the Hindi film industry. In his 4 decade-long career, he worked with most of the legendary singers of the time.





His songs are now considered classic. Here are some of the most memorable lyrics from the beautiful songs he composed:

1. Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan (C.I.D. 1956)

2. Babuji Dheere Chalna (Aar Paar, 1954)

3. Jaata Kahan Hai Deewane (C.I.D. 1956)

4. Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu (Howrah Bridge, 1958)

5. Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar (Aar Paar, 1954)

6. Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar (C.I.D. 1956)

7. Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya (Phagun,1958)

8. Aaiye Meharbaan (Howrah Bridge, 1958)

9. Aao Huzoor Tumko Sitaron Mein Le Chaloon (Kismat, 1968)

10. Deewana Hua Badal (Kashmir Ki Kali, 1964)