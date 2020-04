When a master lyricist, Javed Akhtar and an exceptional music composer, A.R. Rahman join hands, a surreal mix of soulful lyrics and melody comes to life.





Over the years they have created some stunning tracks. Let's dive right into those beautiful songs.



1. Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan, 2001)

2. Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades, 2004)

3. Aawara Bhawren Jo Hole Hole Gaaye (Sapnay, 1997)

4. Mehendi Hai Rachnewali (Zubeidaa, 2001)

5. O Rey Chhori (Lagaan, 2001)

6. Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera (Swades, 2004)

7. Hum Hain Is Pal Yahan (Kisna: The Warrior Poet, 2005)

8. Yeh Tara Woh Tara (Swades, 2004)

9. Hosanna (Ekk Deewana Tha, 2012)

10. Tu Hai (Mohenjo Daro, 2016)

A. R. Rahman and Javed Akhtar are magicians of melody. Don't you agree?