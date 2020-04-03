Even though we all are diligently following the rules of social distancing by being under a lockdown, let's admit it, we all miss going out. But what I miss the most is going to all those weekend gigs and attending several concerts which I can' now.

So, here's a list of all the songs which will make you feel like you're in a concert/gig while chilling at your home.

1. Slow Dancing In A Burning Room - John Mayer

2. Liggi - Ritviz

3. Cold/mess - Prateek Kuhad

4. The Queen - Skrat

5. The Sky Is A Neighborhood - Foo Fighters

6. Nikamma निकम्मा - LIFAFA

7. Out of Your Mind - NUCLEYA (feat. Shruti Haasan)

8. Kyu - Seedhe Maut

9. WKND FRNDS - The F16s

10. We Will Rock You - Queen

11. Color White - Parvaaz

12. Kohinoor - DIVINE

13. The Queen - Skrt

14. City Slums - Raja Kumari

15. Aaoge Tum Kabhi - The Local Train

Already feels like a happening friday night.