Even though we all are diligently following the rules of social distancing by being under a lockdown, let's admit it, we all miss going out. But what I miss the most is going to all those weekend gigs and attending several concerts which I can' now.
So, here's a list of all the songs which will make you feel like you're in a concert/gig while chilling at your home.
1. Slow Dancing In A Burning Room - John Mayer
2. Liggi - Ritviz
3. Cold/mess - Prateek Kuhad
4. The Queen - Skrat
5. The Sky Is A Neighborhood - Foo Fighters
6. Nikamma निकम्मा - LIFAFA
7. Out of Your Mind - NUCLEYA (feat. Shruti Haasan)
8. Kyu - Seedhe Maut
9. WKND FRNDS - The F16s
10. We Will Rock You - Queen
11. Color White - Parvaaz
12. Kohinoor - DIVINE
14. City Slums - Raja Kumari
15. Aaoge Tum Kabhi - The Local Train
Already feels like a happening friday night.