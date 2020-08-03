Okay, lets put it out there for the 100th time, 2020 has been a shitty year. This year alone has made us go through emotions we didn't even know we had. Honestly, this year has been a roller coaster ride.

Even though we still have no idea how to explain this year to ourselves, here are all our feelings and emotions that sum up the year that is 2020.

1. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho - Bobby

Is there even an option anymore? Let me get out.

2. Take My Breath Away - Berlin

You know the symptoms of the virus, right?

3. Pareshaan - Ishaqzaade

The only thing this year has given me are those prominent forehead wrinkles.

4. Stuck with U - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

It was okay for a month, but its been 5 months now.

5. Jaane Do Na - Cheeni Kum

Me to the pandemic whenever I go through those throwback pictures of me travelling.

6. I Want To Break Free - Queen

Yep, skip this year and take me to 2021 already.

7. Maar Dala - Devdas

All that WFH.

8. Memories - Maroon 5

Am I the only one who is thinking about 2019 right now?

9. Pyaar Ke Pal - KK

Bas ab yaadein hi baaki hai.

10. The Lazy Song - Bruno Mars

Can I go to bed already? I only slept for like 12 hours today.

11. Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara Yahan Aana Na Dobara - Prem Rog

Every time I'm near a containment zone.

12. Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees

This year is all about that.

13. Apna Time Aayega - Gully Boy

Next year, maybe. Time toh zaroor ayega.

14. I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

5 more moths to go. We can do it.

15. Zinda - Lootera

When you know, you know.

16. Bin Tere - I Hate Luv Storys

Why am I suddenly in a long distance relationship?

17. Numb - Linkin Park

Does it feel like the same day is repeating?

18. Kal Ho Naa Ho - Kal Ho Naa Ho

Iss saal ka kuch nahi pata.

19. The Less I Know The Better - Tame Impala

Me every time WHO tells me about a new Covid-19 symptom.

20. I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) - Meatloaf

By 'that' I mean not social distancing or going out without a mask. Duh!

21. Can't Feel My Face - The Weeknd

Well, this is a no brainer. Don't. Touch. Your. Face.

21. Stressed Out - Twenty One Pilots

Even in my sleep I'm stressed out.

22. Another One Bites the Dust - Queen

Umm...

You know you're feeling it.