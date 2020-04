Bollywood's golden era, the 70s, was full of romantic movies. And what makes these movies even more special are the unforgettable songs.

Chitchor is one such old Hindi romantic classic. Directed by Basu Chaterjee, starring Amol Palekar and Zarina Wahab, Chitchor is a cute rom-com with a happy ending. But what sets it apart are its hopeless romantic songs.

Let’s relive the emotions with these lyrics.

