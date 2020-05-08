Labelled as The King Of Latin Pop and The King Of Dance, singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias has been a part of every 90s' kid's childhood. His songs made us believe in romance at a time when we didn't even know what it meant.

Nobody till date can compete with his buttery voice and dreamy music videos. So, here's a playlist of all his songs that will make you fall in love with him all over again.

1. Hero

2. Rhythm Divine

3. Bailamos

4. Be With You

5. Escape

6. Could I Have This Kiss Forever Feat. Whitney Houston

7. Addicted

8. Somebody's Me

9. Do You Know? (The Ping Pong Song)

10. Takin' Back My Love feat. Ciara

11. I Like It Feat. Pitbull

12. Tired Of Being Sorry

13. Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)

14. Can You Hear Me

15. I'm A Freak feat. Pitbull

