The legendary singer-songwriter who defined 70's blues and soul music, Bill Withers has passed away at the age of 81.

According to a statement by his family, the three-time Grammy award winner died due to heart complications on Monday in LA. They mentioned,

A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.

The singer had given timeless hits to the world like Ain't No Sunshine and Lean On Me.