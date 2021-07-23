It is scientifically proven that music not only helps you to relax but also soothes your soul. From Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Atif Aslam, there are a number of singers who made a home in our hearts through Coke Studio.

Here are some Coke Studio songs that have no religion and will tug directly at your heartstrings.

1. Afreen Afreen - Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Momina Mustehsan

“Chehra ek phool ki tarah shaadaab hai, chehra uska hai ya koi mahtaab hai”

You can’t talk about Coke Studio without mentioning this song, can you? With hauntingly beautiful lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, this song is like receiving a warm hug after a long day.

2. Tajdar-e-Haram – Atif Aslam

“Koi apna nahi gham ke maare hai hum, aap ke dar pe fariyaad laaye hai hum”

Presenting the calming magic of Aslam’s voice and beautiful lyrics, this masterpiece is perfect to tune in when you want to comfort your restless soul.

3. Bewajah - Nabeel Shaukat Ali

“Naam lene ka iraada bhi na tha, chal pada zikr tera bewajah”

With heart-wrenching lyrics and soothing music, this beautiful melody will leave your eyes brimmed with tears. You will fall in love with this song every single time you hear it.

4. Nawazishein Karam - Momina Mustehsan & Asim Azhar

“Suni nahi zamane ne teri meri kahaaniyaan, karde koi nawaazishen karam mehrbaaniyaan”

Packed full of emotions and love, this soul-stirring piece will take you to a dreamy place. With its comforting lyrics penned by Naqash Hyder, this song will definitely provide solace to your tired soul.

5. Khamaaj - Shafqat Amanat Ali

“Pyaar tumhe kitna karte hai tum yeh samajh nahi paaoge, jab hum na honge toh peharwa bolo kya tab aaoge”

With spellbinding lyrics and pleasant music, one can keep listening to this song on loop forever. There is no doubt that his soul-soothing voice instantly blurs the boundaries that mankind has created.

6. Chaudhary - Amit Trivedi & Mame Khan

“Daal baati khaale aake mhare gaon, ghana ghera dala thara chokha chadha chaav”

One of the cosiest songs out there, this masterpiece will instantly remind you of Rajasthan’s traditional vibes. With the traditional touch of sarangi and khartal fused with modern instruments, this song is like a breath of fresh air for folk music.

7. Ranjish Hi Sahi - Ali Sethi

“Aa phir se mujhe chhod ke jaane ke liye aa, ranjish hi sahi dil hi dukhaane ke liye aa”

This magnificent song will make you happy and sad all at once. With its melancholy lyrics and soulful music, this song is an underrated gem that you should definitely listen to right away.

8. Gulo Main Rang – Ali Sethi

“Kahin to bahr-e-khuda aaj zikr-e-yaar chale, chale bhi aao ke gulshan ka kaarobaar chale”

Composed by Salim Shahid and Mehdi Hassan, this mesmerising masterpiece deserves a spot on your playlist right away. With its raw yet profound lyrics, this song is the exact definition of excellent music.

9. Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo - Farida Khanum

“Waqt ki qaid mein zindagi hai magar chand ghadiyan yehi hai jo aazad hai, inko khokar meri jaane jaan umr bhar na taraste raho”

With the perfect concoction of mesmerizing lyrics and Khanum’s hypnotic voice, this song has a separate fan base. Grab a cup of chai and tune in to this song for a fantastic and soul-soothing evening.

10. Chaap Tilak - Abida Parveen & Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

“Chaap tilak sab chheen li re, mose nainaan milaaike”

Post listening to this soothing song, you will be hit by a wave of serenity. With its intense lyrics and tranquil music, you won't be able to give up on this song. How can you not fall in love after listening to such heartfelt songs?

11. Faasle - Kaavish & Quratulain Balouch

“Jaaunga kahan main toh hoon yahan, tere dil ki aahaton mein hoon”

This song will instantly make you emotional with its striking lyrics, penned by Jaffer Zaidi. Depicting a great tale of unrequited love, this song is an ode to love found and love lost.

12. Sayonee – Junoon, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan & Ali Noor

“Chain ik pal nahi, aur koi hal nahi”

With beautiful lyrics penned down by Sabir Zafar and Shah Hussain, this song will instantly make a home in your heart. It’s hands down the best sufi song ever.

13. Laage Re Nain - Ayesha Omer

"Ghari pal chhin naheen, chain parat hai"

With profound lyrics and catchy music, this beautiful piece will leave you speechless as soon as you hear it.

14. Nindiya Re - Kaavish

"Kahin door sitaaron pe, chanda ke ishaaron pe, palane ko tere jo pariyon ne jhulaaya re"

Packed with beautiful lyrics, this soul-soothing masterpiece is a simple yet beautiful song that will instantly melt your heart.

15. Mujhay Baar Baar - Abbas Ali Khan

"Mera ishq hi hai mera khuda, mujhe aur koi khuda na de."

We bet this brilliant song will keep you glued to your earphones. The only bad thing about this song is that it ends.

16. Aankhon Kay Sagar - Shafqat Amanat Ali

"Tarapna mera, hansna tera, neendein meri, sapna tera"

Even though it was released back in 2009, this piece still has our hearts. With the right balance of mesmerising tune and angel-like voice, this song is perfect to tune in at any given time.

17. Ishq Aap Bhe Awalla - Meesha Shafi

"Rola paya vi na janda, chup rahya vi naein janda"

Can there be anything more calming that this song? From lyrics to music, everything is just perfect about this song.

This generation wasn't ready for such masterpieces, these soulful songs would definitely take centuries to sink in.