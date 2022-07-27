I was scrolling through Instagram and came across a reel of a guy sitting on what looked like a vacant road and playing the drums on the beats of Pasoori. Not gonna lie, that video made that particularly gloomy day a lot better. So, I did what anyone who has come across a gem like that would do - I went to the profile, binged almost all of his reels, and followed the account - exactly what you should be doing too.

Which was that account, you ask? Well, let me introduce you to Jacob if you haven't had the chance to watch his videos yet. He is a musician from Delhi who has dedicated his life to music, drums in particular. He got his first kit back when he was in school and has only moved forward since then.

The songs he chooses for his videos are one of the reasons why his videos are receiving so much love. Some cult favourite songs along with some trending songs, mix with the amazing drumming and you have the recipe for a viral video.

These are some of his most watched reels, to watch the rest of them you gotta go and follow him on Instagram. Trust me, it'll be worth it.

He is also working on some originals and we can't wait to see what he comes up with.

Check Out | This Instagram Page Features Hilarious Graphics & Pie Charts That Honestly Sums Up Our Lives