Punjabi pop songs are fun. Their compositions have the supreme power to lift our moods. You can enjoy them anywhere and anytime. Lyrics samajh aaye ya na aaye, bas haath uthao, go balle-balle, and watch the wonders those tracks can do for you.

Speaking of which, a video of one Sikh family grooving to a Punjabi track while cheering up their ailing grandfather is going viral.

A Twitter user @advsanjoy shared the clip on the platform which shows the family members performing Bhangra steps on Punjabi singer Sharry Mann's popular song, 3 Peg, for the grandfather. Dadaji, who is bed-ridden, can be seen smiling while looking at them dancing for him. Dadi, probably his wife, goes near the bed, holds his hand, and continues dancing to cheer him up. The whole video is damn sweet.

In the caption, the Twitter user imagined how would Bengalis cheer him up.

The bong equivalent would have been to get together and sing dreary Rabindra Sangeet on themes of death and afterlife (sic).

Watch the video here:

Twitterati are in awe of this sweet sight. Check out their reactions:

Best thing i saw on internet ! https://t.co/wO8pW9GwzO — Zafar Iqbal (@zafar08) August 23, 2022

No other way to do it! This is celebrating life (sic)!

Happy the man whose family with Bhangda around. https://t.co/NaK8XbFfXy — Chirag Dhandhukiya (@chiragdhandhuki) August 23, 2022

this video is so heart warming. A reason why I really like the Punjabi community is they find a way to have fun in everything! This music is so healing that the old man would jump out of his hospital bed and do balle balle (sic)!

The Tam equivalent would have been to play devotional songs :-) https://t.co/dku7ZEE9AI — Harish Vaidyanathan (@harishv) August 23, 2022

Love the Punjabi songs..suddenly Breaking into Dance thingy.. Instantly lifts your mood... However bad the place/situation... https://t.co/qPeiofjVkf — Ash (@Ashjrk) August 23, 2022

This is actually very true. Sometimes, we dance like this to make my dadi eat her food and medicine, especially when she throws a tantrum and picks up her chappal to hit us (sic).

Normalize this https://t.co/LG2ObnExwa — Pyaar Se Mario (@SquareGas) August 23, 2022

Punjabis are not people but the personification of Joy nd Fun. No anxiety or depression can occur if ppl live life with this attitude (sic).

this just made my day https://t.co/HheyVtHKIl — Priyashmita (@priyashmita) August 23, 2022

This is simply beautiful! https://t.co/ClGL1UHDyH — E D Mathew (@edmathew) August 23, 2022

Okay when granny went to the other side to hold his hand and continue dancing.🥺😭❤ — 🌫🌌 (@violet_in_black) August 23, 2022

This reminds me of my granddad. Darji as wel called him. Bed ridden - spirit high always — RSA (@RUBYSINGHAHUJA) August 23, 2022

So true! The punjabi joie de vivre is so much fun. — Karthik Rao (@Karthik_Rao_TTM) August 23, 2022

Isi baat par ho jaaye balle-balle ek baar?

Coming back to the viral video, how beautiful this moment of celebrating life is. Where are the tissues?