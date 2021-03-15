Even though the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed due to the pandemic, it has been iconic in its own way. While Megan Thee Stallion became the biggest winner, Beyoncé made history by becoming the only female artist with the most trophies.

However, a lot of our favourite songs from our favourite artists also won the most prestigious music award this year. So, here are some amazing Grammy approved music that you can add to your playlist if you haven't already :

1. Everything I Wanted by Billie Eilish

This song has scored the Record of the Year at the Grammy's.

2. Black Parade by Beyoncé

This win has not only made Beyoncé the only female artist with the most trophies but has also made her win the Best R&B Performance.

3. Future Nostalgia Album by Dua Lipa

Dua's album won the Best Pop Vocal Album award.

4. Folklore Album by Taylor Swift

Swift released two major albums last year and that has paid off. She has won the Album of the Year award.

5. Savage by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé

A Tik-Tok favourite, this song won the Best Rap Performance award.

6. I Can't Breathe by H.E.R. ,Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

H.E.R.'s song won the most prestigious awards at the Grammy's. She won the Song of the Year.

7. Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

A pop sensation, Harry won the Best Pop Solo Performance award.

8. Wildcard Album by Miranda Lambert

Country music's favourite child won the Best Country Album award.

9. American Standard by James Taylor

A treat to a music lover, this album by Taylor won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award.

10. Bubba by Kaytranada

This album took over the dance floor and won the Best Dance Electronic Album award.

11. The New Abnormal Album by The Strokes

The Strokes has emerged as one of the most sorted out rock band of our times. They won the Best Rock Album award.

12. Fetch the Bolt Cutters Album by Fiona Apple

Apple's album won the Best Alternative Music Album award.

13. It Is What It Is Album by Thundercat

Thundercat has won the Best progressive R&B album award.

14. Bigger Love by John Legend

The king of love ballads, Legend's album won Best R&B Album award.

15. King’s Disease by Nas

Nas has been a on a roll with his quirky rap songs. His album won the Best Rap Album award.

16. Secrets Are the Best Stories Album by Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez

Jazz lives on as Kurt Elling's album wins the Best Jazz Vocal Album award.

17. Trilogy 2 by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

This album won the Best Jazz Instrumental Album award.

18. Jesus Is King by Kanye West

West never seems to disappoint and his album is proof. His album won the Best contemporary Christian music album award.

19. La Conquista del Espacio Album by Fito Páez

This album by Fito won the Best Latin rock or alternative album award.

20. Got to Be Tough by Toots and the Maytals

This album won the Best reggae album award.

21. Brown Skin Girl by Beyoncé with Blue Ivy

Beyoncé's daughter made history by winning a Grammy just at the age of 9. She won the Best Music Video award.

22. Rain On Me - Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

This phenomenal duo won the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award.

23. Bum-Rush by Body Count

Body Count has won the Best Metal Performance award.

24. Stay High by Brittany Howard

Brittany's rock ballad has won the Best Rock Song award.

25. Lockdown by Anderson .Paak

Anderson's quirky and out-of-the-box song has won the Best Melodic Rap Performance award.

26. 10,000 Hours by Dan-Shay and Justin Bieber

Justin has been creating some amazing music. His song won the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award.

27. Crowded Table by The Highwomen

The Highwomen recieved the Best Country Song award.

Which one is your favourite?