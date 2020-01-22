Grammy awards are considered to be the most prestigious award in the music industry. Musicians from different parts of the world come together and celebrate each other's contribution to music.

But, let's not forget the Indian musical geniuses who have brought home this world-renowned award for the country and still are unknown to the world. So, here are all the Indian music maestros who have won or have been nominated for the Grammy's over the years.

1. Late Pandit Ravi Shankar

Pandit Ravi Shankar was arguably the best sitar player the world has ever witnessed. In fact, he was the reason why Indian classical music got popular in the west. Out of the four times that he has been nominated for the Grammy's in his lifetime, he has won it three times.

2. Zubin Mehta

Zubin Mehta is a world-renowned Opera conductor who has been nominated 18 times for the Grammy awards. His role as a symphony orchestra conductor has been appreciated around the globe.

3. Ustad Zakir Hussain

One of the most renowned tabla players in the world, Zakir Hussain has won one Grammy out of the four nominations. He has collaborated with a lot of different musicians from across the globe and has curated some exceptional music.

4. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt

He is a classical instrumentalist with expertise at Mohan Veena. He won a Grammy for his album A Meeting By The River with Ry Cooder in 1993.

5. Ali Akbar Khan

This Hindustani classical sarod player has been nominated 5 times for the Grammy awards.

6. Anoushka Shankar

She is the daughter of renowned sitar maestro Late Pandit Ravi Shankar and has excelled as one herself. She has over 6 Grammy nominations under her kitty.

7. A.R. Rahman

This musician is one of the most prized possessions of India. He has got home two Grammy awards for his contribution in Danny Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire in 2010.

8. Chandrika Tandon

A businesswoman and a musician, this artist has been nominated for a Grammy under the Best Contemporary World Music Album category in 2010.

9. Ricky Kej

This self-taught musician and keyboardist has won a Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. This album was in collaboration with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman.

10. Sandeep Das

This Boston-based contemporary tabla player got a Grammy nomination in 2003 for his album The Rain. He also played for people to pay attention to specially-abled children.

11. Falguni Shah

In 2019, Falguni got nominated in the Best Children's Album category for her album Falu's Bazaar. Her 14-track album was a dedication to her son and the several innocent questions he asks her.

12. Prashant Mistry

Prashant Mistry is an electronic artist whose album, Symbol got nominated for a Grammy in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

13. Snatam Kaur Khalsa

She's a Sikh artist who performs devotional music and kirtan around the world so that people can know more about her roots. Her album Beloved was nominated in the New Age Album category.

14. T H Vinayakram

This master of Ghatam, an earthen pot used as a musical instrument has won a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album in 1991.

Who did you not know about?