Growing up in the early 2000s meant original tracks with soulful lyrics. With meaningful short stories and fresh faces, these warm videos weaved their way into the heart of the audience within a short span of time.

From Sailesh Gulabani to Nauheed Cyrusi, these video stars have given every millennial a lifetime of memories. Here, we bring a list of these video celebs and what they are up to now.

1. Trisha Krishnan - Meri Chunar Ud Ud Jaaye

Being one of the chartbusters hit from the year 1999, this nostalgic song by Falguni Pathak featured two well-known models that later turned into actors. Trisha Krishnan, the other female lead along with Ayesha Takia, was featured as a fairy in this soulful song. She is now a top South Indian actress and also featured in Akshay Kumar starrer Khatta Meetha.

2. Diwakar Pundir & Sushma Reddy – Ab Mujhe Raat Din

You know your childhood was awesome if you heard this song on loop when you experienced your first love. The title track from Sonu Nigam’s Deewana album released in 1999, was a super hit. With an eye-pleasing cast, this song featured Diwakar Pundir and Sushma Reddy. Back in 1998, Diwaker Pundir was a model who had won the title of Graviera Mr. India. He was also seen in SRK starrer Don and several television soaps like Paramavatar Shri Krishna. On the other hand, Sushma Reddy was seen in the movie Chup Chup Ke along with many advertisements.

3. Nandini Singh & Sailesh Gulabani - Dekha Hai Teri Aankhon Ko

With a cute storyline, this track composed by Aryans became quite popular in the early 2000s. The song featured Nandini Singh, who later worked in Ekta Kapoor's popular hit serials like Kesar and Kkavyanjali. The song also featured Sailesh Gulabani, who is a well-known television soap actor and has appeared in shows like Siya Ke Ram and Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.

4. Anupama Verma - Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein

This heart-touching track featured the successful model, Anupama Verma, who has appeared in a few Bollywood films as well. Back in 2006, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss.

5. Nauheed Cyrusi - Piya Basanti

Now, who hasn’t heard this megahit track? This song featured the popular model Nauheed Cyrusi. She later appeared in a number of movies like Anwar, Kurbaan and Jai Ho. She was recently seen in Netflix’s Indian drama web series, Bombay Begums.

6. Hrishitaa Bhatt - Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra

Do you remember Shahid Kapoor’s innocent face in this music video? How can we forget, right? It was this song that gave him his big break. The song also featured Hrishitaa Bhatt, who was a model back then. She was recently seen in Zee5’s web series, Lalbazaar.

7. Bhanujeet Sudan & Nimrat Kaur – Tera Mera Pyaar

The OG of romantic songs, this song was sung was none other than Kumar Sanu. With a mushy storyline, this song featured Bhanujeet Sudan and Nimrat Kaur. While Bhanujeet is a popular television star and has appeared in shows like Pavitra Rishta, Nimrat Kaur has been a part of super hit movies like Airlift and The Lunchbox.

8. Vivan Bhatena - Maine Payal Hain Chankaayi

Another popular track by Falguni Pathak, this song makes us smile every single time. The song featured handsome Vivan Bhatena in the lead. Later, he appeared in a handful of television serials and even had a short role in SRK starrer, Chak De! India.

9. Milind Soman - Made In India

Last but not the least, how can we forget Milind Soman when we are talking about music videos? This handsome hunk of the 90s was featured in many popular videos. However, Alisha Chinai’s Made In India initiated a different chapter in his life altogether. He was last seen in Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please!

10. Santino Morea – Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaaye

Falguni Pathak's songs always bring out the fondest memories of our childhood. This song featured the handsome Santino Morea, Dino Morea’s brother. Gorgeousness runs in the blood, right? He also appeared in several movies like Poseidon, Constantine and My Name Is Khan.

11. Ssudeep Sahir – Channa Ve

Sudeep Sahir had first made his appearance with this music video by Kunal Ganjawala. He later played the lead role in the TV shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki, Santaan, Jab Luv Hua, Ayushmaan and Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr.

12. Vinod Singh – Sochta Hu Uska Dil

Although he had appeared in a number of advertisements, it was this particular song that gave him overnight fame. Later, he played prominent roles in movies like Stumped, Hum Tum and Daughter.

13. Nina Sarkar – Leja Leja Re

With the perfect blend of sweetness and nostalgia, this song by Ustad Sultan Khan & Shreya Ghoshal is perfect to tune into. The song featured the gorgeous Nina Sarkar who started her career as a model and ventured into the showbiz industry later. She was last seen in the movie Vroom.

14. Mihir Mishra - Jab Saamne Tum Aa Jaate Ho

This number by veteran singers Jagjit Singh, Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar was a full-fledged drama packaged into a music video. Mihir Mishra had definitely made us fall in love with his innocent smile in this video. He was later seen as Dr Rahul in the TV serial Sanjeevani.

15. Mrinalini Sharma – Gori Teri Aankhein Kahe

With the soothing vocals of Lucky Ali and Kavita Krishnamurthy, this song was definitely one of our favourites. Mrinalini Sharma, who started her career as a model, was beautifully featured in this video. She was later in movies like Awarapan and Ishqeria.

A great trip down memory lane, indeed!