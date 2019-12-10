So, last Sunday, I was tired of staring at my laptop screen and decided to head for Alan Walker Aviation Tour at the Sunburn concert. (And well, my friend also offered me a free pass, so yay!).

And while it was a great concert overall, the one thing that left me completely enthralled was a version of the song Vaseegara/Zara Zara that DJ and producer duo Lost Stories played.

During the live set, Lost Stores flipped the cover version of Vaseegara/Zara Zara by Jonita. And it was fan-fucking-tantastic.

(For the uninitiated, Vaseegara is the Tamil version of the song Zara Zara from the movie Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein).

For someone who is less than welcoming of remixes, I was not at all prepared to love this version of my favourite 90s romantic number. Yet, I did. And apparently, I am not the only one.

Because, recently, a petition has been started on Change.org requesting Lost Stories to release 'their flip of Vaseegara/Zara Zara cover by Jonita Gandhi'. And it has already garnered over 300 signatures.

Naturally, I've added my signature to the list because well, we could all do with great music. What do you guys think?