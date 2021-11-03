Music truly transcends barriers and brings people from all corners of the globe together. One individual who's been proving that on the regular is a YouTuber cum musician who goes by the name Guitaro 5000. He goes out on the streets of big US cities and asks strangers to jam with him. A few months ago, he got an Indian man in Manhattan to sing Dilbar Mere.

If that wasn't interesting enough, he also roamed Santa Monica pier and found an Indian woman named Mounica who absolutely nailed the song Get You by Daniel Caesar.

It's sweet to see how everything starts, with them getting to know each other first.

Then proceeding to decide which song to sing.

And finally, they pull off an impromptu performance that's just next level. Watch the video below!

That's straight up talent!