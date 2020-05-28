For anyone who is a fan of Prateek Kuhad and his music, they'd know that he hits a chord when it comes to relationship, love and romance.

Whether it is his aesthetically pleasing videos or his soothing music, Kuhad's music as a whole, is a feeling. So, to bless us all with his magical voice, he finally released the music to his song Pause on mostly all streaming platforms.

Now, a fan of Kuhad would've surely heard this song before. The musician had composed this song to promote the web series Little Things. The song talked about negotiating with space and touch as couples try to find the balance in their relationships.

But now, the singer-songwriter officially released the song, so that all of us can listen to the song's soulful lyrics and that beautiful rhythm of piano on loop.

Fans couldn't help but feel mesmerized by the song.

It’s magical! So beautifully penned down💫 — Rashi (@Rashi55721796) May 28, 2020

this ones the kind of song you listen to at four am. pure magic.✨ — vas. (@cloudwhine) May 28, 2020

Somethings are better left unsaid. This song says it all. ♥️ — Monk (@Nirmohimonk) May 28, 2020

LOVE IT ABSOLUTELY — prateek kuhad fc (@prateekkuhad_FC) May 28, 2020

This totally made our day.

