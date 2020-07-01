2020 has been a pretty shitty year overall. However, there have been a few things that has given us some rays of hope.

One of those few things that totally made this year worth loving is the new Prateek Kuhad song AND music video by the name of Kasoor that was released worldwide just yesterday.

Now, for anyone who follows this singer-songwriter on social media would know that he has been dropping hints about this song for weeks now.

And voila, he managed to end the month of June by bringing a smile to all our faces.

For starters, this whimsical song is all about love and the music video asks a series of questions to a varied range of people. (Which BTW includes people like Jim Sarbh, Mallika Dua and even Kunal Kamra)

Now what's so heartwarming is that one can literally see the change in reactions of every single person in the video as the questions keep transitioning.

Not just the video, the lyrics of the song are so relatable that you couldn't help but think about THAT special person the minute you start listening to this song.

Teri saanson ki raat hai

Tere hothon ki hai subah

Yahaan kho bhi jaun toh mai

Kya kasoor hai mera

Netizens totally went gaga over this song (just like us)

Yesterday I was convinced there is no way 2020 can redeem itself. But I feel hopeful today; the power of Prateek Kuhad's Music video! Thank you for this beauty Prateek! @prateekkuhad #Kasoor #PrateekKuhad https://t.co/Vj24fPq1AT — Mohina Pandey ⁷ (@MohinaPandey) July 1, 2020

#kasoor official music video is so beautiful!!!

You can literally see people’s reactions changing as the video proceeds.#PrateekKuhad — Shikhar Singh (@basskyabro) July 1, 2020

Little sanity regained after listening to #Kasoor - @prateekkuhad .#PrateekKuhad never fails to give me chills. — Divyansh Bhardwaj (@Divyansh_albus) July 1, 2020

@prateekkuhad I listened to this song for the first time at your London gig about a year ago, and have been waiting ever since. Thank you for giving it perfect video, it was worth the wait.#Kasoor #PrateekKuhad — Aman Mishra (@mishraboi) June 30, 2020

Teri Julfon ki yeh nami

Inme kho bhi jaun toh main

Kya kasoor hain mera....

Hit me so hard bruh #kasoor #prateekkuhad @prateekkuhad — Ash MaLik (@iAshMalik) June 30, 2020

This song is that perfect blend of nostalgia and emotions which will make you happy and sad all at the same time.

You can watch the entire video here :

All pictures are sourced from the video.