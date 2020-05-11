As chaos reigns and uncertainty clouds the senses, it's easy to get lost in the darker recesses of the mind. Especially at a difficult time like this, with a global sense of depression bearing down, we need some form of release and respite. Melody, harmony, and the ever-loving embrace of music can be just the answer. So if you're feeling overwhelmed and worn-down, these pieces of music may help soothe those frayed nerves.

Hopefully you're in a better place now - calmer, more peaceful, and at one with the things around you.