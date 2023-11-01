Towards the end of last week we saw Diljit Dosanjh release his most recent track – Hass Hass. The song is in collaboration with Australian pop singer Sia. Which is a surprising turn of events because no one would have expected these two to team up! Not only this, but Sia has sung in Punjabi for a part of the song.
Towards the end of last week we saw Diljit Dosanjh release his most recent track – Hass Hass. The song is in collaboration with Australian pop singer Sia. Which is a surprising turn of events because no one would have expected these two to team up! Not only this, but Sia has sung in Punjabi for a part of the song.
And so of course, people are losing their minds over the wonderful partnership. The part of the song that Sia has vocalised in Punjabi is “Dil tenu de ditta main tan soneya. Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi aa marna. Main teriyan bahan ch chann ve sohn tere pyaar di main chakki hoyi aa.”
How heartwarming are these responses?