Towards the end of last week we saw Diljit Dosanjh release his most recent track – Hass Hass. The song is in collaboration with Australian pop singer Sia. Which is a surprising turn of events because no one would have expected these two to team up! Not only this, but Sia has sung in Punjabi for a part of the song.

Credit: YouTube

And so of course, people are losing their minds over the wonderful partnership. The part of the song that Sia has vocalised in Punjabi is “Dil tenu de ditta main tan soneya. Jaan tere kadma ch rakhi hoyi aa marna. Main teriyan bahan ch chann ve sohn tere pyaar di main chakki hoyi aa.”

I am thrilled to see one of my favourite 🇦🇺 artists, the magnificent @Sia, releasing this electrifying 🇮🇳🇦🇺 collaboration – "Hass Hass" with 🇮🇳 sensation @diljitdosanjh. Have you heard it yet? 🎶 #HassHass 🔥 https://t.co/2pno8dvPx3 — Sarah Storey (@AusDHCIndia) October 31, 2023

Sia collaborating with @diljitdosanjh and singing in Punjabi was definitely not on my bingo card! Amazed!! https://t.co/LOSs7aKe8X — Nikita Pahwa (@PahwaNikita) October 30, 2023

Obsessed!

SIA singing in Punjabi is such a vibe!✨



While doing some #GFAP analysis, playing on loop today.. Hass Hass🎶💕 https://t.co/6NeD4CXnhR — Aastha Singh (@asingh2310) October 31, 2023

I was not ready for Sia singing in Punjabi with @diljitdosanjh 😭❤️ Siraa laata veere pic.twitter.com/IVYTupwztj — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) October 26, 2023

Sia's punjabi captured my heart😍

This is something else🔥@diljitdosanjh I'm proud of u dat I'm ur fan😇❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/oiUeBsrA4j — buddy⭐🌈 (@introvrt_c_kudi) October 29, 2023

'Hass Hass' by Diljit Dosanjh and Sia is actually nice.😮 — Laveena Hemnani (@Laveena_H) October 30, 2023

hearing sia sing in punjabi and collab with diljit dosanjh was not smth i thought was possible😭😭😭😭😭 — z (@sharisfafi) October 28, 2023

.@Sia wins @diljitdosanjh's ‘dil’ as she slays Punjabi verse in his new party track ‘Hass Hass’. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GVIUO98ADj — Jasmin 🩷 🏳️‍🌈 (@ArcticFox_03) October 27, 2023

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

Credit: YouTube

How heartwarming are these responses?