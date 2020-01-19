Breakups are awful and the end of a relationship always hurts. No matter what you called it, your heart hurts every time you say goodbye to a loved one.

Every little thing reminds us of that person. All the sad songs start to make sense. And even if you aren't seeking a sad song, it will come to you. It will play on the radio, the TV, Spotify will start recommending you a playlist and Amazon will start showing you targeted ads for tissue paper ads.

Speaking of sad songs. There's no dearth of it in this world. Every country, every language has a breakup anthem, a cover of a popular breakup song, a live version, and so on.

But I think universally, as human species we can all agree that in modern times, nobody does sad, break-up songs like Adele.

She gave heartbreaks a whole extra layer of gloom by releasing one of the saddest breakup ballads of all times, 'Someone Like You' in 2011.

This melancholic song talks about the vulnerability one faces after getting to know that your ex has moved on and started seeing someone.

It brings heart-wrenching emotions that you face after finding out that your ex is happy without you. The naive consolation that probably they would take you back after seeing you after some time passes by.

I hate to turn up out of the blue, uninvited

But I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it

I had hoped you'd see my face

And that you'd be reminded that for me, it isn't over

But her sorrowful ballad is not just about how powerless one feels after all the wounds are open again. It also talks about moving forward.

It is about wishing that ex well, regardless of the fact that they left you stranded. It is reminding yourself that your soulmate simply hasn't come into your life yet. And when they come, they will take your place.

Never mind, I'll find someone like you

I wish nothing but the best for you, too

It is a reminder of those sweet memories that you had with your ex and how it is time to finally move forward in life and if not them - then finding someone like them.

You know how the time flies

Only yesterday was the time of our lives

We were born and raised in a summer haze

Bound by the surprise of our glory days

Someone Like You is not only an ode to several stages of emotions after a heartbreak, it is a song that makes heartaches far more bearable. It is a song that you can still listen to at any point of time in your life and still feel at home and for that we're thankful.

Listen to the song here.