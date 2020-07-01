Would you believe me if I told you that someone turned all your bitter feelings towards this horrid year into a super catchy song that will be stuck in your head till the end of 2020?

Nope, we're not kidding. Avenue Beat came up with a dope song titled, 'F*ck 2020' and it literally captures our perpetual mood through the first six months of this tragic year.

The song opens with the excitement of celebrating New Year's Eve on December 31st, 2019, and goes on to talk about how all of our hopes came crashing when the year turned to be a bigger disappointment than expected. The opening lyrics go like:

December 31st I got a beer, threw it up, said, "2020 is my year, bitc**s". And I honestly thought that, that was true, until I gave this m**therf***er like a month or two.

I think it is safe to say that this should officially be the 2020 anthem because low-key f**k 2020. It has robbed us of the chance of being the better version of ourselves.

Lowkey f*ck 2020. Still sad, still ain't got no money. I ain't got a watch up on my wrist. I just got some shit I gotta fix. Lowkey f*ck 2020, I don't know about everybody else but I think I am kinda done. Can we just get 2021?

Well, on the bright side, we're already halfway through this ridiculous year. Hang in there, everyone. You're doing amazing.

Check out the full song here:

If you made it through the video capturing the worst highlights of this year while screaming f**k 2020, go ahead and play it once more. We promise it will make you feel better.

BRB, plugging in my earphones and playing this song on repeat, till this horrid year is over.