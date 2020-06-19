A strong will is surely necessary to follow a workout regime but do you know what's even more important? A good workout playlist!





I mean, it will at least keep you pumped up while you're on your second set of squats thinking 'why did I even start this in the first place?'. Especially during this lockdown period where you are prone to a serious case of 'procrastinate & repeat!'. So here is our list of the best workout songs that need to be on your playlist!

1. Hot Blood - KALEO

Play this song and you wouldn't even know when you're done with your final rep of push-ups!

2. Aao Na - Haider

The moment you question, 'to workout or not to workout', just hit repeat (if you know what I am talking about!)

3. Physical - Dua Lipa

C'mon, you know your workout playlist is not complete without a Dua Lipa song telling you to get 'physical.'

4. Sadda Haq - Rockstar

Chalo issi baat par, ek aur set laga lo!

5. Ghungroo Song - War

Kyu lamhe kharab kare when you can hit 'play' and do thoda aerobics!

Psstt: This song will also drive away all your lockdown blues!

6. Easier - 5 Seconds Of Summer & Charlie Puth

Who has ever liked lunges? But if you match them with the beats of this song, you might enjoy them a bit!

7. So Good - KALEO

This song is the motivation you need to get the perfect bod and show off once the lockdown is over!

8. Let's Nacho - Kapoor & Sons

Agar workout ka mood nahi, you can always dance away those calories.

9. Believer - Imagine Dragons

Add Imagine Dragons to you lockdown playlist swaad anusaar and see how motivated you get!





So, this lockdown, whenever you feel like ki bas ab bohot hua, play these tried and tested songs and start working out!





Brb, last set maar ke aati hoon!