When it comes to heartbreak songs or romantic music, indie-singer Prateek Kuhad has become a household name for it. The kind of popularity the musician has gained over a few years is pretty commendable.
But what if we say that you can sound like this Indie superstar in just two minutes? Well, Music Producer Anshuman Sharma has found a hack that can help you make a Kuhad song effortlessly. He explained the entire process in just 8 steps.
How to make a Prateek Kuhad song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/nF45wkSw3E— Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) February 25, 2021
Step 1 was to pick a relatable topic like heartbreak, proposal or anything that Kuhad sings about. Step 2 was to choose rhyming words that probably will give you an existential crisis like palkein, raahein. Step 4 was to choose simple chords and our favourite pretend you're about to cry.
Step 6 was to choose an acoustic sound and not choose a bassline. Step 7 is pretty simple, get inspired (copy) an old English song and voila the song is done!
Twitter was totally blown away by this easy hack. Honestly, so are we.
