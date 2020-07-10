Ritviz is one of the most popular desi electronic musician of our times. From Udd Gaye to Liggi, this music producer has given us some back to back hits.

But have you ever wondered what does it take for Ritviz to compose his music and if you too can compose like that?

Well, all your questions are answered because a Twitter user by the name of Anshumon Sharma taught everyone 'How To Sound Like Ritviz' in just two minutes and the result actually sounds like a legit Ritviz song.

Now his technque was fairly simple.

He started by taking an 'environment-friendly' term like aasman. Then added some random sentences and put them in sync. Followed by adding some happy chords, then some random Indian percussions like a table. He then put some South Indian wedding music and sang as if he was high.

Voila, a Ritviz song is right there.

How to make a Ritviz song in 2 minutes! pic.twitter.com/yyMByfLSrL — anshuman (@anshumonsharma) July 6, 2020

But hey, if you thought that this will make Ritviz infuriated, well, he was actually pretty chill about it. He admitted that Anshuman's technique is on point.

Needless to say, netizens were super impressed by this 2 minute technique.

THIS IS FIRE — Nandan (@I_NoahGuyy) July 6, 2020

Man this is so good 🙌🙌👌 — MJ (@mohini_jk) July 6, 2020

this was amazing holy shit — christopher nolan stan acc (@funirudh) July 6, 2020

BEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN — Punker Udaas (@PunkerUdaas) July 6, 2020

MAN THIS IS SO APT OMG😂😂😂😂😂🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 — Diksha🌈 (@BrahmaandKiMaa) July 6, 2020

Move over David Guetta, a new DJ is coming to town.