After a long hectic week, all you need is a playlist to vibe and a beer. If you believe in the magic of lyrics and how they can soothe your emotions, hang in there!
While I was vibing on:
Kyun Khoye khoye chand ki firak mein talash mein udas hai dil Kyun anpne app se khafa khafa zara zara sa naraz hai dil.
I found a thread on under-appreciated Hindi song lyrics on Twitter, and Damn, I cannot stop scrolling now!
Under appreciated Hindi song lyrics— Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) March 11, 2022
A thread..
2 States, Chaandaniya: 'mere saare bikhre suron se, geet piroti hai tu'
Rockstar, Phir se ud chala: mitti jaise sapne yeh kitaabi palkon se jhaado phir aa jate hai— Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) March 11, 2022
The list had songs from Lootera, Rockstar, Anwar, and it turned out to be the most wholesome thread for all the music lovers. And guess what? The thread ended up creating a playlist you just cannot miss.
It ended with the classic song: Maule mere Maula.
Going to end the night with the classic and most profound:— Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) March 11, 2022
Anwar: Maule mere maula mere maula mere maula mere maula mere maula mere maula mere
Of course, people had their own underrated lyrics to share, and here's how a Twitter thread turned into a jamming session.
Karlo jo bhi karna hai— Farah (@farhanaahm) March 12, 2022
Hota hai jo hona hai
Guzra to pal yeh phir na aayega
Kya bura hai kya bhala hai
Waqt hi shayaad khuda hai
Ho jane do phir dekha jayega
From Laree Choote
Kuch khaas, fashion:— Spandana (@spandana300) March 12, 2022
Dil se thi meri ek shart yeh aisi
lage jeet si mujhko, yeh haar hai kaisi
Chhaiyya Chhaiyya (Dil Se):— X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) March 12, 2022
Yaar misaal-e-os chale,
Paaon ke tale firdaus chale
This single phrase describing how his lover basically glides like the dew when she walks, is just so great! And the way Gulzar The God framed it, continues to blow my mind even after all these yrs!
Chennai Express, Tera Rasta Chhodu Na: Zinda hu lekin, woh baat nahi hai, haathon mein tera, jo haath nahi hai— Muskaan Sancheti (@heyitsmush) March 12, 2022
Kahin Door Jab Din dhal Jaye— ▸ ❖RU❖ ◂ (@mischiefkar) March 12, 2022
Sanjh Ki Dulhan Badan Churaye
Chupke Se Aaye
Mere Khayaalon Ke Aangan Mein
Koi Sapnon Ke Deep Jalaaye
Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo: Waqt ki kaid mein, zindagi hai magar, Chand ghadiyaan yahi hain jo aazad hai. Inko khokar meri jaanejaan, umr bhar na taraste raho.— Shachi Srivastava (@shachi1704) March 12, 2022
Delhi 6, Rehna Tu:— Mukund Periwal (@mukundp9) March 12, 2022
‘Tu zakham de agar
Marham bhi aakar tu lagaaye
Zakham mein bhi mujhko pyaar aaye’
Kitne dafe dil ne kaha— Rocinante (@hereforonly1day) March 11, 2022
Dil ki suni kitne dafe
Waise to teri na mein bhi
Maine dhoondh li apni khushi
Tu jo agar haan kahe to baat hogi aur hi
What do you think about this playlist? Let us know in the comment section.
