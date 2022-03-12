After a long hectic week, all you need is a playlist to vibe and a beer. If you believe in the magic of lyrics and how they can soothe your emotions, hang in there!

While I was vibing on:

Kyun Khoye khoye chand ki firak mein talash mein udas hai dil Kyun anpne app se khafa khafa zara zara sa naraz hai dil.

I found a thread on under-appreciated Hindi song lyrics on Twitter, and Damn, I cannot stop scrolling now!

Under appreciated Hindi song lyrics



A thread..



2 States, Chaandaniya: 'mere saare bikhre suron se, geet piroti hai tu' — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) March 11, 2022

Rockstar, Phir se ud chala: mitti jaise sapne yeh kitaabi palkon se jhaado phir aa jate hai — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) March 11, 2022

The list had songs from Lootera, Rockstar, Anwar, and it turned out to be the most wholesome thread for all the music lovers. And guess what? The thread ended up creating a playlist you just cannot miss.

It ended with the classic song: Maule mere Maula.



Going to end the night with the classic and most profound:



Anwar: Maule mere maula mere maula mere maula mere maula mere maula mere maula mere — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) March 11, 2022

Of course, people had their own underrated lyrics to share, and here's how a Twitter thread turned into a jamming session.



Karlo jo bhi karna hai

Hota hai jo hona hai

Guzra to pal yeh phir na aayega

Kya bura hai kya bhala hai

Waqt hi shayaad khuda hai

Ho jane do phir dekha jayega



From Laree Choote — Farah (@farhanaahm) March 12, 2022

Kai po che, Meethi boliya: "aye zindagi hame suhbato ka nasha hai, yeh suhbatein yaro kiii.. Aye zindagi hame hosh ki na tu dawa de, dua de..." — Tosh (@sins_1990) March 11, 2022

Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai

Main kisi pull sa.. thartharata hoon

Tu bhale ratti bhar na sunti hai

Main tera naam budbudata hoon

Kisi lambe safar ki raaton mein

Tujhe alaav sa jalaata hoon

Tu kisi rail si guzarti hai

Main kisi pull sa.. thartharata hoon

Masaan. — Alok Jain (@jain_alokk) March 12, 2022

Rockstar, Jo bhi main kehna chahu barbaad kare alfaaz mere — Shubham Shejule (@Shubham_Shejule) March 11, 2022

Kuch khaas, fashion:

Dil se thi meri ek shart yeh aisi

lage jeet si mujhko, yeh haar hai kaisi — Spandana (@spandana300) March 12, 2022

Love aaj kal, Ajj din chadheya : 'maanga Jo mera hai, jaata kya tera hai, maine kaunsi tujhse jannat maangli' — Rajesh (@I_ambidextrous) March 12, 2022

Chhaiyya Chhaiyya (Dil Se):

Yaar misaal-e-os chale,

Paaon ke tale firdaus chale



This single phrase describing how his lover basically glides like the dew when she walks, is just so great! And the way Gulzar The God framed it, continues to blow my mind even after all these yrs! — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) March 12, 2022

Chennai Express, Tera Rasta Chhodu Na: Zinda hu lekin, woh baat nahi hai, haathon mein tera, jo haath nahi hai — Muskaan Sancheti (@heyitsmush) March 12, 2022

Kahin Door Jab Din dhal Jaye

Sanjh Ki Dulhan Badan Churaye

Chupke Se Aaye

Mere Khayaalon Ke Aangan Mein

Koi Sapnon Ke Deep Jalaaye — ▸ ❖RU❖ ◂ (@mischiefkar) March 12, 2022

Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo: Waqt ki kaid mein, zindagi hai magar, Chand ghadiyaan yahi hain jo aazad hai. Inko khokar meri jaanejaan, umr bhar na taraste raho. — Shachi Srivastava (@shachi1704) March 12, 2022

Delhi 6, Rehna Tu:



‘Tu zakham de agar

Marham bhi aakar tu lagaaye

Zakham mein bhi mujhko pyaar aaye’ — Mukund Periwal (@mukundp9) March 12, 2022

Kitne dafe dil ne kaha

Dil ki suni kitne dafe

Waise to teri na mein bhi

Maine dhoondh li apni khushi

Tu jo agar haan kahe to baat hogi aur hi — Rocinante (@hereforonly1day) March 11, 2022

What do you think about this playlist? Let us know in the comment section.

