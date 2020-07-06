Most of us live ordinary lives. We are born ordinary, we may or may not do something amazing and then we die. But sometimes, and I mean it, every once in awhile, there comes a child that is just gifted. Case in point:
This baby playing the drums with daddy is the best thing you’ll see today.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 3, 2020
Come for the drums - stay for the boo-boo kiss... pic.twitter.com/tekvMkZKGm
That is some serious drumming at that age! As you can imagine, once the video was posted online, Twitter has been going crazy.
Incredible. Just incredible. And adorable. And incredible.— SELEMA MASEKELA (@selema) July 3, 2020
The pickup after the pause though, come on!!! Yes.— HITTING NEW PEAK ON GIGA COMPLEX METER 💙🌻 (@LCbruin) July 3, 2020
Kid can’t count the 1-2-3-4 beat and still nails it.— jb (@philamaniac) July 3, 2020
This kids got more musical talent at 2 than I’ve had my entire life— Circle the Wagons (@RobRage38) July 3, 2020
For a kid that small to have that sort of right/left hand independence is quite impressive!— TheKingofWhales (@bpivr) July 3, 2020
my thoughts! good Lord that kid has more rhythm than 75% of dudes at PROM! LOL— Bobby Shell 📈🚀 (@iBobbyShell) July 3, 2020
I bet the after show parties gonna be crazy with all the milk and cookies you want— mike johnsen Ⓜ️▫️ (@mjohnsen23) July 3, 2020
This kid is a god damn genius.