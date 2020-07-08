Before even diving into the shoes of a filmmaker, Vishal Bhardwaj has always been a music composer by heart. The director who has earned 3 national awards for his movies had gained recognition for his music with Gulzar’s Maachis.

Now, the filmmaker has launched a music label called VB Music and to commence on that journey he has released his first song Dhoop Ane Do.

Penned by Gulzar and sung by the super talented Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj, this soulful track was composed during the lockdown where various musicians can be seen playing different instruments.

The music video shows stills of the underprivileged, who have been severely hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown and basically talks about this pandemic has changed people's lives.

Netizens lauded this melancholic composition.

Beautiful. Mystical Gulzar Saheb as always. The saxophone at the end add to the aura. 🎷 🎷 — Pawan_Arya (@allergen_arya) July 6, 2020

Vishalbhai, - wonderful, soothing, and absolutely refreshing. — Deepen Arun Bhatt (@Deepen74) July 6, 2020

What a treat! A song that fills one with hope. — Chethna (@schethna) July 6, 2020

Just mesmerizing — Manasi Banerjee (@ManasiBanerjee7) July 7, 2020

Vishal Bhardwaj and Gulzar have collaborated several times with the lyricist penning songs for his film albums like Maqbool, Haider, Ek Thi Daayan, Ishqiya and Kaminey.

You can watch the video here :

