A car crash in Kalyani Nagar still echoes, months blurring into nearly two years since the incident. That night, speed carried the Porsche too far, cutting short the lives of two working adults on city roads. Yes, justice moved slowly in this case, tangled in hearings, filings, papers stacked high under scrutiny. Now it’s not only the teen behind the wheel facing questions, but court calendars stretch forward, while names get added where they weren’t before.

Early in 2026, the Supreme Court allowed bail to three people held on charges of altering blood evidence connected to the crash, showing how what began as a traffic event in Pune now stretches beyond that frame. Instead, it’s taken shape as a legal matter tangled up with issues like fairness toward young offenders, trust in lab results, and who must answer for decisions made.

Outrage spread fast after the wreck made headlines across the country

That evening in May 2024, with rain perhaps slicking the roads, a Porsche Taycan sped through Kalyani Nagar, Pune’s polished neighborhood, and hit a motorbike. Two young tech workers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, lost their lives instantly. They were both under thirty, heading back after work, when everything ceased for them, all at once.

Out on the road, a teenager sat behind the wheel. That teen turned out to be Vedant Agarwal; he was just 17 at that time. Yes, the moment when we were behind innocent crushes and candy obsessions, this gentleman was behind the wheel. Speed seemed likely, according to the first details emerging from the scene. Into the mix came questions about drinking, sparking scrutiny by those piecing together what went wrong.

Out of nowhere, the fatalities drew intense scrutiny, mainly since the suspect wasn’t yet an adult while driving a top-tier, expensive car. Suddenly, public focus sharpened on the case, and yes, age played a role in this, plus the model of the automobile raised eyebrows.

A decision on release sparked serious questions. What followed unsettled some observers. A judge’s ruling raised eyebrows, and this moment attracted attention fast. A teenager found himself free on bail just hours after being held, though the decision came with a strange requirement: he had to write an essay about road safety???? This twist sparked sharp criticism across public platforms almost immediately.

Bail conditions drew sharp backlash, seen by many as too lenient given what happened. Because of public anger, authorities pushed to revoke that release, leading to the young person being placed in a supervised facility while courts worked through the case.

Soon after the crash, questions arose about possible efforts to shield the suspect from facing penalties linked to drinking before driving. Looking into it, authorities started checking if someone tried to hide the truth. The case was not just about what happened on the road anymore!

Evidence tampering allegations widen the case

Funny thing happened when officers in Pune claimed test vials meant for checking booze levels were switched out somehow. Samples didn’t match up, it was said. A quiet mix-up turned into a public problem overnight. And yeah, truth slipped through fingers like sand. Officials scratched their heads, and the proofs disappeared where it should’ve stayed put. Someone messed with the chain, they thought, as lab results blinked red flags. Trust cracked open under the weight of doubt in the case.

From the probe came more arrests, not just the teen; doctors got pulled in, along with people at the hospital, and middlemen were said to help cover up the suspected interference. The reason behind it, officials say, points to hiding if the young driver drank alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel.

Midway through 2024, authorities submitted legal documents identifying several individuals tied to the broader plot. Charges emerged against numerous suspects connected to the extended scheme by that summer. That year, law enforcement presented paperwork outlining the involvement of various people in the larger network. Officials listed multiple persons involved in the complex web during the case buildup.

Far from just tyres on pavement now, the matter took a bizarre turn toward claims of interfering with legal process. Investigation wheels spun beyond crash details into a more dangerous field. What began under streetlights at an intersection wound up in what we call courtroom drama.

Supreme Court grants bail to three accused in 2026

On February 2, 2026, the Supreme Court set free three individuals linked to altering blood samples. That day marked a shift for Aditya Avinash Sood, whose release came alongside two others. One of them was Ashish Satish Mittal, now out after lengthy proceedings. Then there was Amar Santosh Gaikwad, also cleared to leave custody. The decision took effect swiftly once it was approved.

One and a half years passed behind bars for the trio. With release allowed, judges pointed to time served, adding rules meant to block any moving back into old patterns.

Few fail to notice how easily kids find their way into trouble these days. When young ones reach what they should not have, be it drinks, cash, or fast machines, it points straight back to grown-ups who looked away at crucial times. Blame rarely lands where it belongs unless someone speaks up.

Still, being released on bail isn’t the same as being cleared; legal proceedings tied to the matter continue without pause.

Juvenile trial proceedings continue

Alongside the probe into interference, hearings for the young driver move forward through youth legal channels.

The decision to keep the case under youth court rules came after officials pushed for an adult trial. Instead of facing charges like an older offender, he stays within a system meant for younger people.

Now the Pune incident spins out beyond just one event, folding in how young offenders are handled along with distinct legal actions aimed at grown-ups said to have tampered with evidence. What began simply now drags through overlapping lanes of youth court procedures tangled among adult charges tied to hiding what was significant.

A familiar pattern in India’s road fatality cases

What happened in Pune with the Porsche isn’t new; other crashes before it have also made people talk about how fast cars go, who’s drinking behind the wheel, and why some seem untouchable. Though rare in media attention, this case fits a pattern that keeps repeating when wealth craftily brushes against traffic laws.

Fatal collisions tied to powerful or youthful drivers have sparked long courtroom fights across India over the last twenty years.

One name that comes up now and then is Alister Pereira, tied to a crash while impaired on Mumbai roads. Another moment people mention involves Siddharth Sharma, moving too fast through Delhi streets in a Mercedes.

The Alister Pereira Drunk Driving Incident, Mumbai 2006

That winter night in 2006, Alister Anthony Pereira sped toward sleeping bodies on a Mumbai sidewalk near Bandra. His vehicle struck hard, ending seven lives, among them kids, even someone carrying a child inside her. It is the kind of case that is as chilling today as it was when it happened.

A wave of public attention followed the incident across Indian media outlets. Whether being under the influence could lead to heavier penalties was closely weighed by judicial authorities.

Pereira ended up behind bars after the Bombay High Court decided enough was enough when it came to drunk driving. The judges showed zero tolerance, seeing the act as dangerously reckless.

Later, the issue arrived at the Supreme Court. Sentencing rules and laws were examined closely there. This turned the case into a poignant example within India’s legal approach to deadly drunk driving incidents.

The Siddharth Sharma Mercedes Case Delhi 2016,

That summer month in 2016, a man named Siddharth Sharma, age thirty-two, died when a car moving too fast slammed into his vehicle near Civil Lines, Delhi. Behind the wheel of the luxury German car was a young driver, barely out of school. The crash happened quickly, leaving little chance to react or express shock at what unfolded ahead of naked eyes.

Families chasing justice rarely expect how tangled courts can become when teens speed through city streets in high-end cars. A single incident spotlighted dangerous choices behind the wheel, yet outcomes stretch far beyond that moment.

Only much later did judges grant a large sum to Sharma’s relatives, showing how legal claims can follow long after criminal trials end.

Current status of the Pune case

In early 2026, courts still handled several parts of the Pune Porsche incident. While legal steps continue, investigations stretch across different levels. Now the case moves forward with charges for the young driver handled under youth court rules, though a different legal process runs alongside it.

Privilege is not the headline here, but it shows up quietly in delays and gaps.