A loud warning bell rang when someone claimed Delhi would turn into Khalistan. An email that said to carry explosives sparked panic in the capital. Officials rushed to government buildings fast; the message arrived by post, marked urgent. Police blocked roads near Parliament quickly, and fears spread through officials before facts did. Someone far away had sent it, tracing back overseas. Officers found nothing dangerous inside later, yes, it was paper and noise that made trouble that day.

That Tuesday in early 2026, smoke hung low over Delhi before anyone saw flames, as messages flashed inside school offices, warnings about explosions, sudden and sharp. One phrase kept appearing, “Delhi will become Khalistan,” as bomb threats were given to the capital.

Here is what showed up in the messages, pulled directly from the reports

One was particularly chilling; it reached further, pointing at India’s central government seat. That one email spelled out a clock time, 1:11 PM, and dropped a date too, February 13, and linked straight to Parliament grounds. A line slashed across the top, that repeated in bold and big letters “Delhi will turn into Khalistan.”

A mention of Afzal Guru slipped into the warning; he is a figure linked to the 2001 attack on Parliament, one that still stirs strong feelings across India. That name showed up for a chilling reason; its presence aimed straight at deep nerves.

Halfway through the morning, things started coming into focus. Sources pointed to between nine and fifteen schools in Delhi tangled in the scare; some got the threatening message, others shut down just in case. None of these were hidden corners of the city. Places like Rohini, South Delhi, yet New Friends Colony popped up in reports, spots where daily worries usually involve crowded roads and parent-teacher talks, not police searches for explosives. But yet, here we were!

Out came the kids, step by step, while workers got word to follow whatever safety crews directed. Morning patterns across town split apart, as each classroom saw its own version of events, yet everyone breathed the same tension.

When officials stepped in, it started to look really serious.

Right away, Delhi Police showed up alongside bomb experts, firefighters and sniffer dogs. Routine took over, as they’ve done this too many times before. (Yes, this ain’t the first time Delhi has received bomb threats) First, empty the place, then seal it off, move room by room, investigate bags, corners and everything in between. After the procedure followed, they announced that the place was safe.

Reports say nothing explosive turned up at the schools checked. Yet even without a real device, the weight of the warning remains heavy, more so when cloaked in talk of splitting nations and continuous thickening unrest. Cyber teams now dig into the origins of those messages sent by email.

Fear hits hard when someone warns of a bomb. When that warning comes tagged with words like “Delhi will become Khalistan,” it sharpens into something that is charged as much by history as by strategy.

Nowhere does tension stay like around the Khalistan question, a wound reopened by echoes of 1980s unrest, kept breathing through overseas activism. Which explains the weight behind each word, real or not; the message aimed to provoke far beyond fear. According to Economic Times, it branded leading politicians as “dushman,” turning speech into something more dangerous than a warning.

Even so, when the report came out, there was no proof tying those messages to an actual extremist group. Figuring out who sent them remains a work in progress. A few times already, Delhi faced the exact same kind of bomb threat surges. And, fear arrived again in February 2026, though nobody was surprised. For months, actually, closer to two full years, Delhi had faced wave after wave of threatening messages by email, most fake, but each one unsettling.

By December 2024, a single wave of attacks had reached more than 40 schools. A wave of false alarms hit dozens of schools across Delhi by late 2024, according to a report from Economic Times. Among those targeted were well-known institutions such as DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka. Emails delivered the threats, prompting extensive checks on campus grounds. Officials eventually dismissed most warnings after finding no evidence.

January 2025: A Class 12 student accused of 400+ hoax threats

A single Class 12 student, authorities say, sparked upheaval across Delhi by sending bomb alerts to more than 400 schools. Early in 2025, police took the teenager into custody, news broke through an Economic Times report. What made it stand out was more than their age, it was the means they had used, hidden online behind VPNs and cloaking software. These are tools used for privacy, and instead they became weapons of mass alarm. Behind a screen, youth found power far beyond years; if that isn’t bizarre, we don’t know what is.

Midyear of 2025: Officers say dangers vanish into hidden online corners

Halfway through 2025, things got even trickier on the tech front. Emails zipped around using dark web paths and hidden by VPNs, so tracking where they came from, or what they meant, became a real puzzle. Four schools faced threats in October 2025. Later came word that they were false alarms. Officials confirmed no danger existed. The incidents stirred brief concern before being dismissed.

Later that same year, messages claiming bombs were in four schools across Delhi sparked alarms, only for investigators to uncover they weren’t real. Each time it happened, buildings were emptied, teams swept rooms, but confusion stayed just as much.

What investigators are looking at now

Focusing on February 2026’s messages, attention has shifted entirely online. Instead of old methods, investigators dig into email details, starting with headers, then tracing IPs. Language patterns often echo past warnings and offer clues. Foreign servers pop up sometimes, along with tools meant to hide who sent what.

One morning, classrooms were checked from top to bottom while digital trails kept investigators working late into the night. Not just about if an explosive was ever there, but also about who gains when fear spreads across cities like cracks on thin ice. Trust wears thin each time alarms ring out without clear answers behind them.

This much we know, from the reports: it points one way

A wave of hoax messages hit several Delhi schools on 9 February 2026, each carrying a strange warning: “Delhi will become Khalistan.” As alarms spread, classrooms emptied fast – students moved out while police rushed in. Bomb disposal units combed buildings, hallways,

and rooftops; dogs sniffed lockers, bags, and corners. Yet silence offered little comfort here, because the absence of bombs does not mean no threat. Behind screens, digital investigators began hunting clues across networks, chasing ghost trails online. Names stay hidden for now, and the trail…that is still warming up.

A twist hides beneath the surface. Delhi isn’t under siege by explosions, but by quiet alarms sent through messages. Each note arriving online carries tension, instead of smoke for now.