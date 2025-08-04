Himachal Pradesh monsoon havoc: 173 dead, highways shut, dam collapses; IMD warns of more rain

Himachal Pradesh is facing a monsoon season like no other. With 173 lives lost, highways turned into rivers, and dams giving way, the state is in crisis mode. If you thought your last road trip was a disaster, wait till you see what the monsoon has unleashed here. This is about survival, and the resilience of the Pahadi spirit.

1. The Rising Death Toll: A Grim Reality

Monsoon 2025 has been ruthless; 173 people have lost their lives since the rains began. Out of these, 95 tragic deaths are tied directly to landslides, flash floods, and crumbling homes, highlighting how ill-prepared our hill stations are for nature’s mood swings. Even road mishaps are off the charts, with 78 deaths blamed on slick roads and poor visibility. Infrastructure upgrade, kab hoga? Our mountains (and lives) deserve better.

Image courtesy: The Hindu

2. Highways and Roads: The State’s Arterial Blockage

No, Shimla isn’t suddenly an island, but with 383 roads blocked, it might as well be. Major highways like NH-305, NH-505, NH-21, and NH-03 are out of commission, and if you’re in Mandi district, good luck: 144 roads there alone are impassable. Imagine needing your daily essentials and being trapped for days, now that’s a nightmare. Locals and tourists are playing real-life Temple Run, dodging landslides instead of monkeys.

Image courtesy: Hindustan Times

3. Dam Collapse: A Catastrophic Failure

If you thought things couldn’t get worse, hear this: the Malana-I hydro-electric project’s cofferdam collapsed in Kullu’s Parvati Valley, basically turning the place into ground zero for chaos. River water didn’t just rise; it caused damage, heavy machinery, vehicles, and all were washed away!

The collapse has exposed some serious questions about the safety and regular upkeep of our mega projects. So, who’s doing the maintenance? Or are we just leaving it to the monsoon gods?

Image courtesy: CNBC TV18

4. IMD’s Warning: More Rain on the Horizon

Just when you think you can put your raincoat away, the IMD has dropped an orange alert for several districts! They’re predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall, meaning the drama isn’t over yet. Residents have been told: skip the unnecessary travel, stock up on essentials, and stay alert.

5. Community Resilience: Stories of Survival and Solidarity

In all this chaos, the true spirit of Himachal shines. Locals have opened their homes and hearts to those marooned by the floods, proof that insaniyat > everything. Rescue teams (plus some truly epic dogs) have braved landslides to bring tourists and villagers to safety.

Moments of hope are everywhere, whether it’s volunteers ferrying food or strangers rescuing pets.

The monsoon’s fury has left an indelible mark on Himachal Pradesh, testing the resilience of its people and infrastructure. As the state braces for more rain, it’s crucial to reflect on preparedness and response strategies. What’s your take on the situation?